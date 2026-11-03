ADIPEC 2026 opens new opportunities for energy logistics partnerships

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) – ADIPEC 2026 is creating opportunities for partnerships and business expansion in the energy sector by bringing together international companies, service providers and investors to explore joint ventures and strengthen their presence in local, regional and international markets.

Mohamed Elsayed, Chief Operating Officer of NMDC LTS, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that participation in ADIPEC enables the company to strengthen partnerships, engage with suppliers and potential customers, and explore opportunities to expand its energy-related logistics and technical services.

He said the company has nearly 15 years of experience in logistics and technical services, operating across two main areas: supporting NMDC Group's business units in dredging, marine operations and energy, and providing services to external customers, of which it has attracted approximately 21.

Its services include land and marine logistics, technical support, and the ownership and operation of offshore support vessels, equipment and machinery. The company also provides specialised technical services for dredging and marine equipment, heavy lifting, pipeline operations and energy-related projects.

Elsayed said NMDC LTS operates approximately 170 offshore support vessels and more than 500 pieces of land-based equipment and machinery, enabling it to support marine, onshore and energy projects.

He added that ADIPEC provides opportunities to identify suppliers and service providers, explore new partnerships and agreements, and engage with prospective customers on projects that could support the company's future growth and expansion.