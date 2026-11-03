Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Wahat Al Karama

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, has raised the UAE flag at Wahat Al Karama to mark UAE Flag Day.

The ceremony, organised by the Presidential Court, was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority and Emirates Red Crescent.

Celebrated annually on 3 November, the national occasion serves as a moment to reflect on the values of solidarity and loyalty established by UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended his congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, and to Their Highnesses, Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates. H.H. also expressed his hopes that the UAE continues to enjoy progress and prosperity under its wise leadership.

H.H. affirmed that the national colours rise in testament to the UAE’s development journey, and as a symbol of determination to invest in people, empower youth, and advance progress.

Further, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stated that the UAE flag is a symbol of the nation’s pride and honour, an image of unity and national identity, and the commitment to continued endeavour and generosity under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.