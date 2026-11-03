National Media Authority marks UAE Flag Day

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) – The National Media Authority (NMA) marked UAE Flag Day on Tuesday, reaffirming the values of national unity, belonging and loyalty to the UAE.

NMA Chairman Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed raised the UAE flag at the Authority's HQ at 11:00, in the presence of Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, NMA Secretary-General, along with senior officials and employees.

Al Hamed said, "Every nation has symbols that embody its story. The UAE flag reflects the journey of a union that transformed a belief in a shared destiny into a strong nation, with the solidarity between its leadership and people forming the foundation of its continuous achievements.

"On Flag Day, we do more than raise a flag of which we are proud. We reaffirm our responsibility towards a nation that has provided its citizens and residents with dignity and opportunities, drawing on its history to continue building and shaping the future."

Al Hamed extended his congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; and Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates.

He reaffirmed the commitment to working with dedication and sincerity to contribute to the nation's continued progress.

The celebration followed H.H.Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid's call for citizens, residents and institutions across the UAE to raise the national flag at 11:00 on 3rd November as an expression of unity, belonging and loyalty to the nation and its leadership.