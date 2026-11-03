MoFA raises UAE flag, reaffirming loyalty to leadership, commitment to safeguarding nation’s achievements

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) held a flag-raising ceremony to mark UAE Flag Day, celebrating the pride shared by UAE nationals and residents in the nation’s flag and the unity and solidarity it represents. The ceremony reaffirmed loyalty to the UAE’s wise leadership and the determination to continue safeguarding the nation’s achievements.

Khalifa bin Shaheen Almarar, Minister of State, raised the UAE flag at 11:00 a.m. at MoFA headquarters in Abu Dhabi. The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Deputy Minister of State; Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Advanced Science and Technology; Maha Barakat, Assistant Minister for Medical Affairs and Life Sciences; Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister for Energy and Sustainability; and Saif Abdulla Mohammed Alshamsi, Assistant Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs, alongside members of the Retired Diplomats Council, senior officials, and Ministry employees.

In remarks following the ceremony, Khalifa bin Shaheen Almarar said: “On Flag Day, we look with pride to our nation’s flag—a symbol of our unity and a testament to a journey whose foundations were laid by our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his fellow Founding Fathers, may they rest in peace. They united hearts and established a nation that draws its strength from its union, distinguishes itself through a thriving and competitive economy, and places human development at the heart of its progress. Built on these foundations, the UAE has advanced toward new horizons of ambition and achievement, embracing the future with a clear and forward-looking vision under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and his brothers, Their Highnesses the Members of the Federal Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates.”

The Ministry’s celebration of Flag Day came in response to the call by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, for all citizens, residents, and institutions across the UAE to raise the national flag at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3. The occasion reflects the solidarity of the UAE’s people and their shared pride in the national flag, embodying the values of the Union, belonging, and loyalty to the nation and its leadership.