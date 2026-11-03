UAE and Finnish Presidents discuss bilateral cooperation and regional developments

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from His Excellency Alexander Stubb, President of the Republic of Finland, during which they discussed bilateral cooperation and opportunities to further strengthen ties, particularly in the economic and development fields, in support of mutual interests and the growth and prosperity of both countries.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering UAE-Finland relations and leveraging opportunities to expand cooperation.

The call also covered a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, including developments in the Middle East and ongoing efforts to address them. Both leaders underscored the importance of promoting peace, security, and stability in the region for the benefit of its countries and peoples.