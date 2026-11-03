ADX expands foreign capital access as UBS joins remote trading member network

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) today announced that UBS Investment Bank will join the exchange as its second international remote trading member on 3 November 2026.

This development enables UBS to provide its clients with direct access to Abu Dhabi’s capital market and ADX-listed securities, optimizing execution decisions and supporting more efficient trading and settlement for their global market participants.

As global demand for exposure to the UAE’s capital markets continues to grow, the addition of UBS reinforces ADX’s ongoing efforts to widen market access, deepen its diverse investor base and add more dynamism to its market activities.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group, said: “We are pleased to welcome UBS as ADX’s second international remote trading member in 2026. Despite macroeconomic volatility, global institutional demand for ADX-listed companies keeps growing. UBS shares our belief in collaboration and global connectivity. As a multi-asset exchange, ADX will keep strengthening its market infrastructure to attract global capital, support capital raising, and advance Abu Dhabi’s vision of a diversified, long-term economy.”

Ahmed Badr, Managing Director, Head of Global Markets Execution Services – MENA at UBS Investment Bank, said: “Joining the ADX as a remote trading member enables us to provide our clients with access to Abu Dhabi’s investment opportunities. This move complements the capital market products we offer across our global franchise and expands the execution capabilities available to our clients throughout the trade lifecycle.”

Institutional participation remained a defining feature of market activity, with institutions accounting for 78% of the total trading value.

Foreign investors accounted for 47% of gross trade value during the first ten months of 2026.