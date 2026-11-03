Romania seeks UAE investment in energy projects

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Marius-Viorel Poșa, Secretary of State at Romania's Ministry of Energy, has invited UAE companies to invest in Romania, citing ongoing projects and discussions with Emirati businesses and opportunities in energy and other sectors.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of ADIPEC 2026, Poșa said Romania's energy resources and infrastructure position it as an energy hub in Central and Eastern Europe and an attractive investment destination.

He highlighted the Neptun Deep gas project in the Black Sea, wind farms, the Cernavodă Nuclear Power Plant and regional interconnections as key contributors to the country's energy development.

Poșa said Units 1 and 2 at Cernavodă are operational, while the planned Units 3 and 4 would increase electricity generation once commissioned. He added that Neptun Deep would provide substantial gas supplies to Romania and the wider region.

He also highlighted the Vertical Gas Corridor, which facilitates gas transportation from Greece through Romania towards Ukraine, Moldova and neighbouring countries.

Poșa said Romania's Ministry of Energy supports projects and discussions involving UAE companies, alongside investments by oil-sector businesses, and is working to create further opportunities for investors.

He encouraged Emirati companies to explore opportunities in energy and other sectors, including establishing new production facilities and introducing solutions serving regional markets. Locating production closer to consumption centres could reduce transport costs and improve competitiveness, he added.

Poșa described ADIPEC as an important platform for connecting energy companies, exploring technologies and strengthening cooperation. He also stressed the importance of developing business ties between Romania and the UAE.

On energy security, he said resilience means maintaining operations and managing risks, rather than merely recovering from disruptions.

He cited a recent summer crisis involving low water levels in the Danube and pressures on hydropower and nuclear generation, saying coal-fired electricity had served as a safeguard during the disruption.

Romania is expanding battery storage for solar-generated electricity and gas storage capacity while retaining limited fossil-fuel thermal generation to support the energy system during emergencies, he said.

Poșa stressed the need to plan energy policies at least five years ahead and maintain a balanced energy mix as the share of nuclear, solar and wind power increases.

He added that electricity storage is essential to making effective use of renewable energy, particularly during periods of peak household demand.