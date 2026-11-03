Mushrif Park to host Dubai International BAJA Prologue on Friday

DUBAI, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The 10th Dubai International Baja Rally will bring international motorsport action to the heart of Dubai on Friday, 6 November, when Mushrif National Park hosts the event’s Prologue Stage for the first time. Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the rally is organised by the Emirates Motorsports Organization (EMSO).

Cars, motorcycles and quads from the international field will compete in front of spectators across two sessions, offering residents and visitors a rare opportunity to experience genuine rally raid action at close range before the competition moves into the dunes of Al Qudra for the main desert stages over the weekend.

The morning session will run from 10:00 to 11:30, before competition pauses for Friday prayers. The action will resume from 13:30 to 16:30.

Spectator access to Mushrif Park will be free of charge and managed in line with venue capacity. Designated viewing areas will be in place, with detailed information on access, parking and recommended arrival arrangements to be published ahead of the event. Fans planning to attend are encouraged to check the latest official guidance before travelling.

Located within easy reach of central Dubai, Mushrif Park creates a distinctive new backdrop for the opening competitive action of the Baja. Its selection as the Prologue venue brings international motorsport into a familiar outdoor setting while giving spectators an unusually accessible first look at the machines and competitors before they take on the desert.

In line with the Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033, the Dubai International Baja, taking place from 5 to 8 November, brings together competitors from the FIA World Baja Cup, FIA Middle East Baja Cup and FIM Bajas World Cup.

Dubai will host the final round of both FIA Baja championships, with season honours still to be settled before the international field tackles the decisive stages in Al Qudra. Leading motorcycle and quad competitors from the FIM Bajas World Cup will add another dimension to the action.

Following the Prologue Stage, the focus shifts to Festival Bay at Dubai Festival City Mall, where the public is invited to join the Dubai International Baja Ceremonial Start. Fans are welcome from 20:00, ahead of the official ceremony at 20:30, with admission free of charge.

The evening will offer another perspective on the Baja, giving spectators the chance to see the competition cars and motorcycles up close, experience the atmosphere around the international field and get a glimpse of some of the leading drivers and riders before they head into the desert stages.

Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “Hosting the Dubai International Baja Prologue at Mushrif Park reflects our commitment to expanding the range of experiences offered across Dubai’s public destinations. As one of the city’s prominent outdoor recreational destinations, Mushrif Park provides a distinctive setting for an international motorsport event, offering residents and visitors a new way to experience the park.”

He added: “Our collaboration with the Emirates Motorsports Organization demonstrates how partnerships can enhance the role of public spaces in hosting major sporting and community events. By introducing new activities and experiences, we aim to strengthen the appeal of Dubai’s parks, encourage greater community participation and maximise their value for residents and visitors. This supports our broader vision of making Dubai a more attractive and liveable city through public spaces and recreational facilities that enhance quality of life and community wellbeing.

“We look forward to welcoming the Dubai International Baja Prologue on Friday, 6 November, when international competitors in cars, motorcycles and quads will bring a new sporting experience to Mushrif Park, further strengthening its position as a destination for outdoor recreation and international events.”

Khalid Ben Sulayem, President of the Emirates Motorsports Organization, said: “One of our ambitions for the Dubai International Baja is to create more opportunities for people to experience international motorsport first-hand, and bringing the Prologue to Mushrif Park is an important step in that direction.

“Instead of asking spectators to travel deep into the desert to see the first competitive action, we are bringing the competition closer to the city. This gives people a chance to see the cars, motorcycles and quads up close, hear the roar of the engines, watch the competitors in action and discover what makes rally raid such an exciting sport.

“We are particularly grateful to Dubai Municipality for embracing the idea and working closely with us to make the new venue possible. Mushrif Park offers a distinctive setting for the Prologue, allowing us to bring the sport closer to the community in a carefully managed environment.”

After Friday’s Prologue and Ceremonial Start, the rally will move to Al Qudra for its main desert stages on Saturday and Sunday, where the weekend’s competition will reach its conclusion.

Dubai Festival City Mall continues to serve as the rally’s central hub, hosting its main operational and ceremonial activities throughout the event.

The Dubai International Baja benefits from the strategic support and collaboration of the Government of Dubai and its entities, including Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Parks and Dubai Sports Council.

The event is supported by Official Automotive Partner Al-Futtaim Toyota and hosted at Dubai Festival City Mall. It also benefits from the support of Hydration Partner Al Ain Water and Dubai Sports TV.