Light + Intelligent Building Middle East marks milestone 20th edition, spotlighting convergence of building technologies

DUBAI, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Light + Intelligent Building Middle East is marking its 20th edition by highlighting the growing importance of interconnected systems in shaping smarter, more sustainable spaces. Organised by Messe Frankfurt Middle East, the milestone edition of the annual trade show will run from 12-14 January 2027 at Dubai World Trade Centre, showcasing innovations transforming how spaces are connected, controlled, illuminated, and experienced.

After two decades as the region’s hub for lighting and building technology, the Dubai-based event demonstrates how technologies that once operated independently are increasingly working together to improve building performance, enhance occupant comfort, and deliver more responsive environments.

Abdul Muhsin, Event Director, Light + Intelligent Building Middle East, said: “As we celebrate this 20th edition, the show reflects the evolution of the industry towards connected, experience-driven spaces, where lighting, building automation, and AI-driven technologies converge into integrated, energy-efficient ecosystems. As lighting becomes an integral part of green buildings and smart cities, it will continue to both illuminate spaces and light the way towards a more sustainable, intelligent, and aesthetically enriching world.”

Massive capital expenditure across the GCC in smart urban infrastructure, destination hospitality, entertainment, retail, and mixed-use communities requires integrated building solutions where lighting, building automation, and multimedia technologies operate as a single intelligent ecosystem. To help drive that convergence, the three-day show will connect global solution providers with high-impact specifiers, project developers, and key decision makers across the Middle East and Africa.

Co-located with Intersec Global, the 2027 show will cover built-environment infrastructure across various dedicated product sectors, from Smart Home & Building Automation and Architectural, Technical and Decorative Lighting to Electrical Engineering and Electric Lamps, Components & Control Systems.

Creating a powerful meeting point for ideas, technology, and the future of the built-environment, Light + Intelligent Building Middle East 2027 will showcase everything from intelligent IoT and energy management to architectural and decorative lighting, high-performance technical systems, electrical infrastructure, building management systems, and next-generation components and controls.

As in previous years, all three days will feature conferences and knowledge exchange with international thought leaders addressing sustainability, smart technology, and future-ready architectural design. THINKLIGHT brings the industry together for high-level dialogue exploring the transformative power of lighting design and technology through deep dives on real-world projects, while the Smart Building Summit is where executives shaping tomorrow’s buildings convene to discuss the future of smarter, greener, and more connected buildings and spaces.

The InSpotlight Stage meanwhile is the region’s premier tech stage for lighting innovation, hosting product launches, groundbreaking solutions, and dynamic presentations. It also features a thrilling live on-stage session where the audience can witness the final round of judging as cutting-edge lighting products and solutions compete for the Light Middle East Awards 2027 Product of the Year.

Nathan Waugh – Portfolio Director, Security, Technology and Production, Messe Frankfurt Middle East added: “The 2027 edition will demonstrate how a more converged built-environment is helping the design of the next generation of projects, reinforcing the show’s role as a strategic bridge between innovation and opportunity. By broadening the platform alongside established content such as THINKLIGHT and the Smart Building Summit, we are providing the ideal opportunity for global manufacturers and solution providers to engage in direct conversation with the developers, consultants, and project decisionmakers shaping major developments across the region.”