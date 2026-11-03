Sharjah Chamber launches fifth Strategic Business Leadership cohort

SHARJAH, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), represented by its Sharjah Training and Development Centre (STDC), has announced the launch of the fifth cohort of the Strategic Business Leadership Programme 2026-2027, under the theme “Start Your Successful Leadership Journey”.

Organised in cooperation with Spain’s University of Navarra, the programme aims to equip leaders with the knowledge base and practical skills needed to lead institutions, drive institutional development, and improve performance in accordance with leading international practices. It forms part of SCCI’s efforts to develop leadership talent and enhance managerial and strategic capabilities across public- and private-sector institutions.

The programme is designed for department directors and their deputies, section heads, and employees nominated by their organisations. Spanning six months, from November 2026 to April 2027, the programme follows an integrated framework combining the development of strategic and knowledge-based capabilities, advisory training, and hands-on practical applications. This approach equips participants to translate their acquired knowledge and skills into tangible improvements in workplace environments and greater institutional efficiency.

The 5th Strategic Business Leadership Programme features seven training modules designed to integrate contemporary leadership principles with future-oriented management approaches. These cover situational leadership and mechanisms for adapting leadership approaches to changing circumstances; strategic thinking and innovative business model design; artificial intelligence and its implications for the future of leadership and strategic decision-making; and business psychology, leadership dynamics and organisational behaviour. The remaining modules focus on strategic integration and the Institutional Innovation Readiness Index; design thinking and strategic solution development; and leadership strategies and challenge management in VUCA environments.

In addition, participants will undertake specialised training at the University of Navarra in Spain, giving them the opportunity to explore international best practices and expertise in strategic leadership.

Maryam Saif Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for the Support Services Sector at the Sharjah Chamber, said the programme’s launch underscores SCCI’s commitment to investing in human capital and developing managerial and leadership capabilities, recognising them as fundamental drivers of institutional efficiency, agility and the ability to adapt to economic and technological changes.

She noted that human development remains a strategic priority for the Sharjah Chamber, which delivers specialised training programmes informed by leading global practices and expertise. These initiatives aim to cultivate leaders with the strategic thinking, innovation and decision-making capabilities needed to develop the business environment and strengthen institutional competitiveness.

Amal Abdullah Al Ali, Director of Sharjah Training and Development Centre, said that STDC focuses on developing specialised programmes that integrate academic learning with practical application, while leveraging international expertise and best practices to equip professionals with the competencies required to assume leadership roles effectively.

She explained that the fifth cohort of the programme offers an integrated learning experience comprising specialised sessions, advisory training, practical exercises, and international training in Spain, complemented by applied projects aimed at enhancing workplace environments.

Practical application is a core component of the Strategic Business Leadership Programme 2026-2027, giving participants the opportunity to apply the knowledge and skills they acquire to assessing institutional challenges, identifying development opportunities, and devising innovative solutions and initiatives tailored to workplace requirements.

The programme also incorporates applied projects through which participants can translate leadership concepts and tools into actionable practices, enhance work methods and refine management processes, thereby improving performance and operational efficiency. This approach ensures that the programme’s outcomes remain relevant to participants’ professional environments, empowering them to transfer their acquired expertise to their institutions, apply it to performance improvement, and contribute to achieving institutional goals.

The programme is designed to equip participants with the ability to formulate innovative strategies that advance institutional objectives, evaluate their personal conduct and professional competencies, and understand how they can influence the behaviour of others. It also enables them to assess workplace dynamics, anticipate emerging challenges, and develop effective solutions.

Further objectives include developing critical and creative thinking skills, recognising individual strengths and professional development opportunities, and designing new work methods and programmes. The programme also builds expertise in leadership, strategic planning, change management, and data analysis, enhancing participants’ capacity to lead organisations and drive performance improvement.