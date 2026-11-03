Space42 aims to deliver seamless global satellite connectivity: Space Services CEO

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Ali Al Hashemi, CEO of Space Services at Space42, said the Equatys platform represents a strategic step towards establishing an integrated global satellite communications ecosystem and strengthening the UAE's position as a key partner in developing next-generation connectivity infrastructure.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Hashemi said Equatys introduces an innovative shared satellite infrastructure model based on open technical standards and the integration of capabilities and expertise.

The platform aims to enable more efficient and flexible direct-to-device (D2D) satellite connectivity, expanding global coverage and extending reliable communications to remote areas and communities underserved by conventional networks.

Al Hashemi explained that Equatys is being developed through a strategic partnership between Space42 and Viasat under a binding agreement signed in September 2026, backed by combined equity commitments of up to US$1 billion upon the venture's formation.

He said the partnership reflects a shift from developing standalone satellite systems towards shared infrastructure that supports global expansion while reducing investment and operating costs.

He highlighted the memorandum of understanding signed by Space42, Viasat and Canada's Terrestar Solutions to explore interoperability between Terrestar's planned CaStar constellation and Equatys, supporting D2D connectivity while meeting Canada's regulatory and sovereignty requirements.

A key feature of Equatys, he explained, is its ability to combine global integration with national sovereignty through a "sovereign shell" model. This would allow national operators to benefit from shared satellite infrastructure while retaining ownership and control of their assets, licences, ground infrastructure and data under applicable regulations.

The proposed CaStar constellation represents the first potential application of this approach, with its gateways and ground infrastructure remaining in Canada while benefiting from Equatys' shared capabilities, enabling service expansion without compromising the national operator's independence.

Al Hashemi said adopting open industry standards, including those developed by the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), would improve interoperability between satellite and terrestrial networks, reduce reliance on proprietary technologies and closed systems, and enable additional operators and partners to join the platform, supporting competition, innovation and long-term industry growth.

He added that wider coverage and more reliable, continuous connectivity would support everyday communications, emergency response and operations in areas lacking terrestrial infrastructure.

Highlighting Space42's broader satellite strategy, Al Hashemi said the commercial introduction of Thuraya-4 in November 2025 marked a significant milestone, providing mobile satellite communications coverage across more than 100 countries.

He described Equatys as a strategic extension of these capabilities, combining investment in advanced space assets with international partnerships to expand their reach.

Al Hashemi stressed that the industry's future would depend not solely on individual satellite capabilities but on their integration into an interconnected global ecosystem built on innovation, open standards and international cooperation.

He said Space42 regards connectivity as a "human right", with technological progress ultimately measured by its impact on people's lives. Direct-to-device satellite services, he added, could help overcome geographical barriers and infrastructure limitations while providing more resilient and sustainable connectivity.

Al Hashemi concluded that Space42 aims to help build a future in which neither geographical location nor network type limits access to communications, making satellite connectivity more widely available to individuals, businesses and communities worldwide and strengthening the UAE's contribution to next-generation satellite communications.