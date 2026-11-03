Minister of Sports attends Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics opening on behalf of UAE President

DAKAR, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) – Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports and Vice President of the UAE National Olympic Committee, attended the opening ceremony of the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games on behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The ceremony took place at Abdoulaye Wade Stadium in Diamniadio, near Senegal's capital, Dakar.

Al Falasi said the UAE's participation provides young athletes with an opportunity to gain international competitive experience, assess their technical and physical performance, and identify areas for improvement ahead of future competitions.

He said the Ministry of Sports, in cooperation with the UAE National Olympic Committee and sports federations, is working under the National Sports Strategy 2031 to broaden the talent pool and strengthen the identification, development and preparation of athletes from an early age for international competition.

Al Falasi highlighted the achievements of young Emirati athletes at last year's Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, stressing the importance of building on those results to develop a generation capable of competing at continental and Olympic levels.

The UAE is participating with 12 athletes, comprising seven males and five females, competing across nine sports.