Oman to showcase cultural and literary heritage as Guest of Honour at SIBF 2026

SHARJAH, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sultanate of Oman will showcase its rich cultural and literary heritage as the Guest of Honour at the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2026), with a programme that brings together 50 guests, including 41 writers and poets. The agenda will feature 16 cultural discussions, six workshops, 20 musical and folk arts performances, and three cooking sessions.

Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority from November 4 to 15 under the theme ‘Made of Stories’, the fair will offer visitors insights into Oman's history and contemporary contributions to poetry, storytelling, the arts and scientific research. The programme will also include interactive activities for children and young people, musical performances and traditional folk arts.

The programme will open on Wednesday, November 4, at 6 pm with an artistic performance titled ‘Oman Through the Ages’, tracing the country's longstanding maritime connections with other civilisations and its history of cultural exchange through seafaring.

On November 5, a panel discussion titled ‘Social Harmony in the Sultanate of Oman: Between Civilisational Heritage and Contemporary Transformations’ will follow, featuring Dr Badr bin Saud Al Dughaishi. On the same day, Abeer bint Khalfan Al Rawahi will lead a children's workshop titled ‘My House Speaks’, where participants will create stories featuring characters inspired by traditional heritage objects.

On Friday, November 6, a panel discussion titled ‘Community Cultural Initiatives and Centres in Oman: A Community Partnership in Shaping the Cultural Landscape’ will bring together Dr Fatima Al Alyani, Ishraq Al Nahdi, Dr Saleh bin Said Al Hamdani.

An evening of classical Arabic poetry will follow, featuring Omani poets Yousuf Al Kamali, Dr Shumaysah al-Nu'mani, and Hisham Al Saqri, alongside Emirati poets Dr Hassan Al Najjar and Sheikha Al Mutairi.

On Saturday, November 7, Oman's pavilion will host ‘From Folktale to Modern Text: A Rewriting Lab’, a workshop led by Dr Wafaa Al Shamsi. Participants will explore ways to reinterpret folktales and heritage material through creative writing.

A discussion titled ‘Omani Archaeological Sites: The Wonder of the Past and Its Unknown Secrets’ will feature Dr Mohammed bin Ali Al Balushi and Muati bin Salem Al Muati.

The programme will also include ‘Creatives on the Podium’, bringing together Dr Mohammed Al Yahyai, Zahran Al Qasmi, Hassan Al Matrooshi and Dr. Abdulaziz Al Omairi.

A discussion titled ‘Omani Poetry in Its Early Eras’ will bring Dr Ahmed Mohammed Obaid from the UAE on Sunday, November 8.

The programme will continue on Monday, November 9, with ‘Arab Identity in Illustrated Children's Books’, featuring Ibtihaj Al Harthi, Adhari Al Shaithani and Emirati writer and illustrator Maitha Al Khayat. Fawziya Al Fahdi will also lead an interactive workshop titled ‘A Story in a Bakhsha’.

Scientific research will be the focus of ‘Omanis in Knowledge Laboratories’, featuring Professor Mohammed bin Hamdan Al Badi and Professor Abdullah bin Hamad Al Badi, specialists in renewable energy and electrical grid research, alongside Professor Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al Harrasi, a specialist in organic chemistry.

A discussion titled ‘Contemporary Omani Short Fiction: Narrative Transformations and Questions of Renewal’ will bring together Dr Mahmoud Al Rahbi, Yahya Salam Al Mundhiri and Laila Abdullah on Tuesday, November 10.

Maryam bint Ali Al Qamshui will also lead a children's workshop titled ‘The Colour Compass of Oman's Seasons’, introducing participants to one of Oman's distinctive seasons, Al Qayz, Al Khareef, Al Sarb or Al Ward, and exploring its connections to identity and the environment.

The following day, Wednesday, November 11, writer and storyteller Ahmed bin Nasser Al Rashdi will lead a workshop titled ‘Join Us on the Magic Carpet of Imagination’.

The programme will also feature ‘Contemporary Omani Visual Arts’, a session with artist Hussein Obaid, and ‘Ain Platform: A Gateway for Children and the Audiobook Journey’, an interactive session presented by Saif bin Sultan Al Shaithani.

A traditional poetry evening on Thursday, November 12, will bring together Abdulhamid Al Duhani, Hamoud bin Wahqah, Saeed Al Kaabi, and Emirati poet Zainab Al Balushi. Abeer bint Khalfan Al Rawahi will also lead a workshop titled ‘Creative Writing for Young People’.

Maritime heritage will be explored on Friday, November 13, in a lecture titled ‘When Memory Sets Sail: Modern Omani Ships as Bridges Between Civilisations’, presented by Dr Maryam bint Said Al Bartmani.

Oman's cultural programme will conclude on Saturday, November 14, with ‘Stories of Arabic Books Across the Seas’, a children's activity presented by writer and storyteller Ahmed bin Nasser Al Rashdi.

The 45th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair will bring together publishers, writers and creative figures from around the world through a diverse programme of cultural and literary discussions, educational activities and workshops, engaging readers and publishing industry enthusiasts of all ages.