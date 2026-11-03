UAE celebrates shared camel heritage at Tan-Tan Moussem

TAN-TAN, Morocco, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Camel competitions held as part of the 19th Tan-Tan Moussem in Morocco drew keen interest from participants and visitors. The programme included camel races, camel Mazayna and a milking competition, offering a glimpse into the shared camel heritage of the UAE and Morocco and the traditional practices, knowledge and skills preserved over time.

The competitions formed part of the UAE’s participation in the Tan-Tan Moussem, organized by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority in collaboration with several heritage organizations. The initiative aims to promote Emirati heritage, highlight the cultural traditions shared by the UAE and Morocco, and encourage the exchange of knowledge and expertise in heritage preservation.

The events highlighted the rich heritage surrounding camels and their central place in the lives of desert communities. Camel racing celebrated a longstanding sporting tradition, reflecting the spirit of competition and pride in customs preserved over generations. The Mazayna contests, meanwhile, showcased the knowledge and expertise of camel owners, particularly their understanding of the qualities and characteristics that define a camel’s aesthetic appeal. The milking competition offered a glimpse into another traditional practice, underscoring the role of camel breeding in the daily life of desert communities.

The final camel race took place yesterday at the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Camel Racing Track, followed by an awards ceremony honouring the winners. The ceremony was attended by Abdullah Chater, Governor of Tan-Tan Province; Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority; Abdullah Butti Al Qubaisi, Executive Director of the Heritage Awareness and Knowledge Sector at the Authority; and Omar El Bardiji, President of the Moroccan Camel Racing Federation, along with other officials, camel racing enthusiasts and Moussem visitors.

The UAE pavilion at the Moussem also hosted award ceremonies for the winners of the camel beauty contests and milking competition. In the presence of officials, participants and visitors, the ceremonies celebrated the rich heritage associated with camels and highlighted the range of traditional practices linked to them, as well as the importance of preserving this heritage and passing it on to future generations.

The competitions underscore the importance of camel heritage in both the UAE and Morocco, highlighting the shared traditions surrounding camel breeding and care. They also support efforts to preserve purebred camel breeds and provide a platform for camel owners and enthusiasts to connect and exchange knowledge and expertise.

The UAE’s participation in the 19th Tan-Tan Moussem builds on its longstanding cultural and heritage ties with Morocco, while providing an opportunity to share the richness and diversity of Emirati heritage with international audiences. Through the activities, displays and interactive experiences at the UAE pavilion, visitors can discover the traditions that shape the country’s national identity and reflect the richness of its popular heritage. The participation also creates opportunities to exchange knowledge and expertise in heritage preservation and to promote greater international appreciation of Emirati heritage.