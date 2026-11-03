45th Sharjah International Book Fair opens tomorrow with 3,212 publishers from 126 countries

SHARJAH, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The 45th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2026) opens tomorrow (Wednesday) at Expo Centre Sharjah, bringing together 3,212 publishers and exhibitors from 126 countries, showcasing 1.7 million titles across a wide range of languages and genres. Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), the fair will run until November 15 under the theme ‘Made of Stories’.

Over 12 days, visitors will have opportunities to meet authors and creatives and explore literature, ideas and the arts through 1,500 cultural, creative and artistic events featuring 106 guests from 25 countries. The programme spans fiction, poetry, history, science and the arts, alongside theatrical performances, workshops and interactive experiences.

The Sultanate of Oman will take part as Guest of Honour at the 45th edition, presenting a cultural and artistic programme exploring its history, heritage and cultural identity, alongside contemporary contributions to literature, poetry and the arts. The programme will bring together 50 guests, including 41 writers and poets.

The Guest of Honour programme will feature 16 cultural discussions, six children's workshops, and 20 artistic performances, including daily musical and traditional folk performances celebrating Omani heritage, as well as two artistic shows and two cooking sessions.

Among the participating Omani writers and poets are novelist Zahran Al Qasmi, Dr Mohammed Al Yahyai, poet Hassan Al Matroushi, winner of the Al Muallaqa Award for Classical Arabic Poetry, Dr Abdulaziz Al Omairi, winner of the Al Burda Award for Folk Poetry, Dr Mahmoud bin Mohammed Al Rahbi, and writer and storyteller Ahmed bin Nasser Al Rashdi.

The fair will honour Moroccan scholar Dr Said Yaktine as Cultural Personality of the Year, recognising more than four decades of contributions to Arabic narratology and literary criticism. His research spans classical and modern Arabic narrative, including the novel, Arab storytelling traditions and digital literature. His work has also examined hypertext and the impact of digital technology on how literature is written, studied and received.

The fair will welcome prominent Emirati writers, intellectuals, poets and artists, including Dr Sultan Al Amimi, Ali Abu Al Reesh, Dr Habib Ghuloom, Dr Shihab Ghanem, Dr Ahmed Khoury, Fathia Al Nimr, Aisha Sultan and Nasser Al Dhaheri. Through discussions and public sessions, visitors will have opportunities to learn about their work and engage with them on literature, culture and creativity.

The programme will also feature Lebanese actor, playwright and theatre director Rafiq Ali Ahmad, Lebanese novelist and journalist Najwa Barakat, Sudanese novelist Dr Amir Tag Elsir, Kuwaiti novelist Saud Alsanousi and Syrian author Zoulfa Katouh.

International participants include American writer, painter and translator Daisy Rockwell; Chinese novelist and screenwriter Liu Zhenyun; Filipino historian Ambeth R. Ocampo; Nigerian-American author Nnedi Okorafor; and British novelist Clare Mackintosh.

Other guests include Indian actress, writer and travel content creator Shenaz Treasurywala; Australian writer and designer Peter Gould; South African actress and producer Salamina Mosese; Singaporean poet Natalie Wang; German novelist Daniela Tully; and Thailand's Riwat Phanpipat.

This year's edition will introduce interactive experiences inspired by the theme ‘Made of Stories’, including ‘Poets’ Corner’, where visitors can share their personal stories and have them transformed into poems in Arabic or English, allowing them to participate directly in the creative process.

For younger visitors, ‘Future Hands District’ will offer an interactive educational city where children can explore different professions and learn about working life through hands-on activities that combine learning, participation and practical experience.

The fair will stage three major productions requiring booking, beginning on November 7 with When Memories Sing, a musical theatre show presented exclusively at SIBF for the first time. The performance will bring back familiar songs and voices associated with the childhood memories of generations of Arab audiences.

On November 8, Abdullah Annan will present Impossible or Science?!, an interactive family show combining optical illusions with scientific experiments. Children and families will be invited to vote, participate in demonstrations and discover the scientific explanations behind seemingly impossible phenomena.

On November 14 and 15, the outdoor theatre at Expo Centre Sharjah will host Waterland, featuring Hussein Al Mahdi, Shaila Sabt, Ghorour Safar, Mohammed Al Muslim, Ahmed bin Hussein, Shamlan Al Omairi, Amani Al Dobe, Areej Al Attar, Najla Al Baloushi.

German novelist Daniela Tully will lead a creative writing course covering the development of narrative voice, character building, dialogue, editing and the stages of getting published.

Egyptian actor and writer Khaled El Sawy will lead a course titled ‘Acting Studio: From Training to the Stage’, focusing on performance techniques, character development and improvisation.

The fair will host the fifth edition of the Thriller Festival from November 7 to 10, in collaboration with Capital Crime London and Thriller Festival New York.

The four-day event will bring together more than 10 specialists, including crime, mystery and thriller authors, literary agents and screenwriters, for discussions and activities exploring the genre.

The Cookery Corner will bring together Arab and international chefs for culinary experiences introducing visitors to different cultures through their cuisines and traditional dishes.

Participating chefs include Mohammad Orfali from Syria, Salam Daqqaq from Palestine, Jad Youssef from Lebanon, Kausar Raja from Pakistan and Marina Georgallides from Greece, alongside Caribbean chef Xavier Bramble.

The programme will also feature Indian chefs Nitisha Patel, Romy Gill, Monisha Bharadwaj and Dipna Anand.

Alongside its public programme, the fair will host the Sharjah International Library Conference from November 7 to 9, organised by the Sharjah Book Authority in collaboration with the American Library Association.

More than 400 librarians, information professionals and library staff from academic, public, school, government and private libraries will participate in the conference.

To make the fair more accessible, the Sharjah Book Authority will provide daily bus services from Dubai and Ajman, free boat transport from two stations in Sharjah, and additional free parking with shuttle bus connections to Expo Centre Sharjah.

Buses will depart from Etisalat Metro Station in Dubai and City Centre Ajman three times daily at 9:00 am, 1:00 pm, and 5:00 pm, with return journeys from Expo Centre Sharjah at 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm, and 9:00 pm.

Free boat services will operate daily from Sharjah Aquarium Station and Al Qasba Station, taking visitors to the fair.

Additional free parking will be available along the road from Expo Centre Sharjah towards the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and shuttle buses will transport visitors to the exhibition venue. Visitors can also use the centre's existing parking facilities and multi-storey car park.