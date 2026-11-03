ADIPEC 2026: Yokogawa sees growing demand for autonomous energy operations

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) – Japan's Yokogawa is seeing strong demand for autonomous industrial operations in the energy sector as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and cloud computing increasingly transform industrial processes.

Muhammad Nadeem, Executive Vice President at Yokogawa UAE Industry and Head of Energy and Sustainability at Yokogawa Middle East & Africa, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of ADIPEC 2026 that the company has been shifting its focus from industrial automation to industrial autonomy for nearly three years.

He said demand for autonomous operations in the energy sector is strong, with technology advancing rapidly, although human expertise remains essential. Combining operators' experience with AI and machine learning will become increasingly important as these technologies mature.

Nadeem said the Japanese company, which has an established presence in the UAE, is showcasing integrated systems at ADIPEC designed to deliver safe, secure and optimised operations using AI, robotics, cloud computing and other technologies.

He noted that discussions about AI, previously focused on its substantial energy requirements, now increasingly address how the technology can contribute to energy development.

Nadeem said the company's commitment to contributing to the communities in which it operates aligns with the UAE's efforts to develop Emirati talent and strengthen local manufacturing, including the Make it in the Emirates and Make it with ADNOC initiatives.

Highlighting long-standing UAE-Japan energy relations, he said the first shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the UAE to Japan took place in the early 1970s.

He added that the UAE's strategic location provides Yokogawa with an export base serving GCC countries and other markets, including Brazil.

According to Nadeem, Yokogawa manufactured approximately 20,000 industrial transmitters in the UAE last year, exporting nearly half of them.