Italy's Cannon Artes showcases three advanced water treatment technologies at ADIPEC 2026

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM)-- Italian company Cannon Artes showcased three advanced technologies for industrial water and wastewater treatment at ADIPEC 2026, designed to address operational challenges in the oil and gas sector.

Mauro Monti, Area Manager at Cannon Artes, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the technologies include FlotArt induced gas flotation technology, NutArt nutshell filters and ZeroGas vacuum deaeration technology.

He explained that FlotArt is designed to remove free oil and fine solids from water, improving treatment efficiency, while NutArt provides an efficient solution for oily water polishing, ensuring high removal efficiency of total suspended solids (TSS) and free oil.

Monti added that ZeroGas uses high-efficiency vacuum deaeration to remove dissolved oxygen, helping optimise water injection programmes at oil facilities.

He said these technologies are particularly relevant to the UAE's oil and gas industry, where efficient produced water treatment and water injection are essential to operational performance. Adapted to the UAE market's technical and operational requirements, the solutions have been incorporated into local projects.

Monti said Cannon Artes is using ADIPEC 2026 to showcase its latest water treatment technologies and developments, offering advanced solutions tailored to local customers and industrial projects, particularly in the oil and gas sector.

He added that the company is currently involved in several projects in the UAE with ADNOC Group, including oil and gas developments and gas compression works at the Lower Zakum field.

Monti said Cannon Artes had been selected as a supplier based on its reliability, performance and the efficiency of its installations and systems.

He noted that the company is also using ADIPEC to monitor new developments in the oil and gas sector, explore opportunities in upcoming projects and seek greater involvement in future developments.

Monti said Cannon Artes has a local office in the UAE and is working to meet localisation and in-country value requirements. It is developing its local operations into a fully established, self-standing company rather than operating solely as a representative office, strengthening its presence and participation in the UAE market.