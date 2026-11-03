Mannesmann Energy unveils new ADNOC project, planned agreements at ADIPEC 2026

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) – Mannesmann Energy has unveiled a new project with ADNOC to upgrade existing facilities and increase production capacity at its NEB CPP assets in Al-Nouf, Rumaitha and Shanayel, with plans to sign an agreement to implement the project.

The company also plans to sign two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to become the exclusive agent and representative in the UAE for JINGBO, an international manufacturer of high-pressure oilfield hoses, and PETROTEX Group, a global supplier of tubular products for the oil and gas industry and offshore systems.

Eng. Anas Aljuaidi, CEO of Mannesmann Energy, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of ADIPEC 2026 that the project aims to achieve the required production capacity, enhance asset integrity and operational resilience, ensure business continuity and support sustainable long-term asset development in line with ADNOC's strategic objectives.

He said the products to be introduced to the UAE market through the two partnerships include JINGBO's high-pressure hoses used for well control during drilling operations, including blowout preventer (BOP) hoses and choke and kill hoses.

PETROTEX Group's products include premium oil country tubular goods (OCTG), comprising casing and production tubing, proprietary premium connections, conductor pipes and offshore riser systems used in onshore and offshore wells.

Under the proposed MoUs, Mannesmann Energy will serve as the exclusive agent and representative of both companies in the UAE, acting as their local commercial interface for business opportunities, customer dealings and contracts, and facilitating the marketing and supply of their products to the UAE market.

Aljuaidi said Mannesmann Energy maintains more than 20 technology partnerships with international companies, including Bosch under an MoU covering renewable and clean energy, Shuangliang for cooperation in manufacturing alkaline electrolysers for hydrogen production, and Suzhou Douson through an exclusive strategic partnership involving oil and gas field development equipment.

Turning to the company's project portfolio, he said Mannesmann Energy has undertaken work for ADNOC Group companies, including 10 utility projects and a centralised leak detection system for ADNOC Gas Processing covering 26 pipelines with a combined length of approximately 3,000 kilometres.

Other projects include the region's first high-speed hydrogen vehicle refuelling station in Masdar City, the Al Hosn sulphur pipeline project and the main gas injection pipeline relocation project at the Asab field for ADNOC Onshore.

Aljuaidi said Mannesmann Energy is a wholly Emirati-owned independent company specialising in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and technology integration across the oil and gas, sustainability and infrastructure sectors.

Its engineering services range from consultancy studies, value engineering and front-end engineering design (FEED) to project execution, commissioning and after-sales services.

He noted that the company's participation in ADIPEC 2026 coincides with the 10th anniversary of its strategic partnership with ADNOC, spanning 2016 to 2026.

Over the decade, Mannesmann Energy has delivered and supplied major projects involving integrated pipeline construction and infrastructure development, with projects awarded by ADNOC valued at approximately AED1 billion.

Aljuaidi said the company is organising a roundtable discussion during ADIPEC on relations between contractors and ADNOC as a strategic partner, and mechanisms for cooperation in project execution.

He highlighted ADNOC's approach to project management, its flexibility towards contractors and its openness to dialogue on possible adjustments in response to operational requirements.

He added that Mannesmann Energy's meetings with ADNOC and energy sector operators during the exhibition focus on implementation steps for the NEB CPP project, opportunities to upgrade existing facilities and increase production capacity.

Discussions with international manufacturers and technology providers cover technology transfer and localisation in the UAE, alongside new representation agreements.

The company is also meeting suppliers to explore ways to strengthen local supply chains and register new vendors, while engaging with industry professionals to recruit engineers and project leaders to support its growth.