Gulf Cryo Abu Dhabi carbon capture plant to start within weeks

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) – Gulf Cryo's carbon capture facility in Abu Dhabi will begin production within weeks, adding to its existing operational facility in Ras Al Khaimah, while the UAE is currently the company's largest market, according to Georgios Beretsos, Chief Commercial Officer of Gulf Cryo.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of ADIPEC 2026, Beretsos said the company, which specialises in industrial gases and decarbonisation solutions, supplies industrial and medical gases to various sectors across the UAE.

He noted that Gulf Cryo has operated in the UAE market for decades and was among the first companies to help develop the country's industrial gases sector through substantial investment.

Beretsos said this marks Gulf Cryo's fifth participation in ADIPEC, describing it as the largest international gathering for showcasing innovations in energy, gas, chemicals and energy transition solutions. The company has maintained a presence in the exhibition's decarbonisation zone since its introduction.

He said ADIPEC provides a key platform for building strategic partnerships with national and international oil and gas companies, showcasing Gulf Cryo's regional initiatives and highlighting its products, solutions, applications, ideas and innovations.

With more than 70 years of experience in the gases sector, Gulf Cryo supplies industrial and medical gases to industries across 10 countries. It is among the region's largest producers and suppliers, serving the petrochemicals, healthcare, metals, manufacturing, shipbuilding, and oil and gas sectors.

Beretsos said recent developments and the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic had underscored the importance of local manufacturing, proximity to customers, introducing new ideas and ensuring supply resilience.

He added that Gulf Cryo continues to invest in the production of oxygen, nitrogen and argon, which are essential to a wide range of industries.

Concluding his remarks, Beretsos said the company continues to develop innovative carbon capture and circular economy initiatives, including capturing and purifying emissions for supply to key sectors such as desalination plants and the food industry, while helping industrial facilities reduce their emissions.