Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre organises Flag Day event with Al Falah Academy in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre organised a Flag Day event, attended by Centre employees and 45 students from Al Falah Academy in Abu Dhabi, together with members of its administrative and teaching staff, to raise the UAE flag at the mosque.

Flag Day embodies the unity of the UAE and the cohesion of its society, as well as what the flag represents as a symbol of sovereignty, unity and pride in national identity. Citizens and residents come together to mark the occasion, expressing their attachment to the country and appreciation of its values, which reinforces the standing and symbolism of the flag in the hearts of younger generations.

The event, which was attended by Al Falah Academy students, forms part of the Centre’s Jusoor programme, reflecting its commitment to strengthening partnerships with educational institutions and involving their students in the activities and occasions organised by the mosque, thereby deepening their bond with it and introducing them to its religious, cultural and civilisational message.

On the occasion, Dr. Yousif Al Obaidli, Director General of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, said: “The flag of the United Arab Emirates symbolises a union whose foundations were laid by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and his brothers, the Founding Fathers, and stands as a testament to the journey of a nation that continues to achieve success under its wise leadership. On Flag Day, we renew our pride in this legacy and our pledge to keep working and giving, to preserve the gains of the Union, and to contribute to the progress and prosperity of our country.”

On the sidelines of the event, the Centre’s cultural tour specialists gave participants a special tour, during which they learned about the mosque’s landmarks and message, and the model it presents of authentic Emirati cultural values, as well as the meaning of Flag Day and the value the flag holds in the heart of every citizen and resident in the UAE.

The spirit of Flag Day extended to the mosques managed by the Centre, where its employees raised the UAE flag at Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque in Al Ain and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in the Emirate of Fujairah.