Sharjah Finance Department launches Innovation Month 2026

SHARJAH, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Finance Department (SFD) has launched its Innovation Month 2026 Activities under the theme “We Are All Partners in Innovation”, as part of its participation in the UAE Innovates initiative. Running throughout November, the activities feature a diverse agenda of practical workshops, interactive experiences and knowledge-sharing initiatives designed to empower employees to explore innovative solutions to workplace challenges, develop future-ready skills and translate creative ideas into practices that enhance institutional performance.

The activities reflect SFD’s commitment to embedding innovation as an integral part of its operations by creating opportunities for experimentation, learning and knowledge exchange. It also encourages employees to think beyond conventional approaches, strengthening their ability to take initiative and adapt to change, while fostering an institutional environment that invests in human capital and opens new avenues for creativity and excellence.

Badr Al Ali, Director of the Corporate Development and Excellence Office at the Sharjah Finance Department, said: “Innovation in government is no longer an option associated with specific initiatives or occasions. It has become an institutional necessity, driven by the accelerating pace of development and society’s expectations for more efficient and effective services. At the Sharjah Finance Department, we are committed to creating a working environment that gives employees the confidence and opportunity to share their ideas and experiment with new solutions. We believe that meaningful progress begins with people, and that ideas emerging from everyday work have the potential to bring about significant improvements in performance and the quality of outcomes.”

He added: “This year’s theme, ‘We Are All Partners in Innovation’, reflects our belief that creativity is a shared responsibility, bringing together diverse expertise and capabilities, with every employee playing a role in driving positive change. Through these activities, we aim to move innovation beyond a theoretical concept and establish it as an integral part of our institutional culture. We also seek to strengthen our employees’ ability to harness knowledge and modern technologies to improve working methods, in line with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to invest in people and build government institutions capable of keeping pace with the future and achieving sustainable development.”

The Sharjah Finance Department’s Innovation Month 2026 activities feature a series of practical workshops and interactive experiences that combine creative thinking with modern technologies. These include activities designed to develop problem-solving, strategic planning and teamwork skills, alongside initiatives that promote the use of artificial intelligence to support entrepreneurial ventures. SFD will also showcase three innovative projects during the UAE Innovates activities in Sharjah, in collaboration with the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, providing opportunities to exchange knowledge, expertise and best practices with participating entities.

The activities also include knowledge-sharing initiatives and video content highlighting employees’ contributions and innovative experiences, as well as recognition of outstanding ideas that have been successfully implemented. These activities reflect SFD’s commitment to fostering creativity, encouraging active employee participation in improving working practices, and embedding innovation as a sustainable institutional practice that enhances operational efficiency and supports future readiness.