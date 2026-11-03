UAE wins 10 medals, three titles at World Bodybuilding Championships

MADRID, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) – The UAE national bodybuilding and fitness team claimed 10 medals, including five gold, three silver and two bronze, alongside three overall champion titles at the World Championships organised by the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) in Spain from 30th October to 1st November.

Gold medals went to Rashid Mohammed Al Habsi (men's physique, 176cm), Tariq Mousa Mubarak (masters physique), Abdullah Mubarak Al Mutairi (masters classic bodybuilding) and Abdullah Hassan Al Marzouqi, who secured two golds in masters and men's bodybuilding. The first three also won overall champion titles.

Silver medallists were Khalid Bakhit Al Falasi (masters bodybuilding, 80kg), Abdullah Ahmed Al Falasi (men's physique, 170cm) and Abdullah Ali Al Khattal Al Mehairi (masters physique).

Bronze medals went to Ahmed Hassan Sulaiman Rustam (bodybuilding, 85kg) and Mohammed Issa Al Baloushi (65kg).

Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Chairman of the UAE Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, praised the athletes and technical and administrative staff, urging the team to maintain its readiness for the upcoming Asian Championships.