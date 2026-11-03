UAE President receives ambassadors awarded Order of Zayed II and Order of Independence

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received UAE ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions who were recently awarded the First Class Order of Zayed II and the First Class Order of Independence in recognition of their efforts to forge stronger partnerships between the UAE and the countries to which they are accredited.

They were accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

His Highness the President praised the award recipients for their efforts in serving the UAE and wished them continued success in their duties, contributing to stronger relations between the UAE and countries around the world.

His Highness reaffirmed the UAE’s longstanding commitment to building lasting partnerships that advance development and prosperity while promoting peace and stability worldwide. He also expressed confidence in the ability of UAE representatives abroad to fulfil their responsibilities.