'STARS' Summit to feature talks, art installations debuts at Dubai Future Week

DUBAI, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) – Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) has announced the launch of the Science, Technology, Arts, and Research Summit (STARS) for the first time in Dubai during Dubai Future Week, held from 18th to 21st November 2026 at Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future under the theme ‘For the Human of the Future’.

STARS introduces a new platform bringing together scientists, researchers, artists, creators, and decision-makers, breaking down traditional barriers and bridging the gap between scientific laboratories, universities, museums, and art galleries.

The four-day summit features over 20 panel discussions, 10 tech art installations, and 30 interactive research posters, empowering participants to explore emerging technologies and reflect on their impact on human life.

The panel discussions will bring together international experts to exchange ideas, explore the horizons of science and technology, and debate the future of humanity. In an era of accelerating scientific discoveries and technological advancements, the greatest challenge is no longer just producing knowledge, but finding new ways to understand, interpret, and transform it into an inclusive, global human dialogue.

The STARS platform will feature an exhibition hosting 10 tech art installations that blend artistic creativity with robotics, artificial intelligence, and other scientific fields.

STARS will also host immersive experiences and technological innovations that transform scientific research into tangible realities. Several will be unveiled to the public for the first time during Dubai Future Week.

Additionally, STARS will host the annual open labs of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Senseable City Lab for the first time in Dubai, bringing together researchers, academics, government officials, and urban technology experts.

Discussions will explore the future of cities, focusing on AI-powered urban systems, urban technologies, data systems, smart infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and intelligent mobility, highlighting cutting-edge research and forward-looking ideas in urban technology.

Khalifa Al Qama, Chief of Research, Development, and Innovation at DFF, said the summit marks the first initiative in the STARS programme, which will continue throughout the year, supporting the objectives of the Dubai Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Ecosystem and strengthening the emirate's position as a leading global hub in these fields.

He added that the programme aims to strengthen collaboration and partnerships across disciplines, support research development, and highlight discoveries with tangible real-world impact.