Al Dhafra Hospitals to host Fifth Health Forum

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- SEHA Al Dhafra Hospitals, part of SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, will host the Fifth Health Forum tomorrow, Wednesday, from 4th to 6th November at Baynounah Educational Complex in Madinat Zayed, Al Dhafra Region, with around 10,000 visitors expected.

The programme will bring together community health awareness, medical specialities and innovation in healthcare.

Held under the patronage of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region, under the theme "Health is a Way of Life", the forum aligns with the UAE’s Year of Family 2026 by focusing on family health and promoting awareness of healthy practices, while providing opportunities for community members to learn about healthcare services available in the region and related educational and career pathways.

The community programme will feature interactive health talks, awareness activities, and opportunities to engage directly with healthcare providers.

Through these activities, visitors will be able to learn about the services available in the region, ask questions, and discuss their healthcare needs, strengthening engagement between healthcare institutions and community members outside traditional healthcare settings.

Alongside the public activities, the forum will host an international medical conference featuring scientific lectures and specialist workshops for healthcare professionals, aimed at exchanging expertise and discussing professional practices and specialised knowledge related to developing healthcare services.

The programme will also focus on innovation and modern technologies through the fifth edition of the competition exploring the use of artificial intelligence in healthcare, with the participation of students from schools, colleges and universities.

The competition will encourage students to explore AI applications in healthcare and learn about careers in medicine, nursing and allied health professions.

The forum will feature an accompanying exhibition and outdoor areas, with the participation of government and private-sector entities, PureHealth subsidiaries and strategic partners. Participating organisations will showcase healthcare services and technologies, including artificial intelligence applications, while the forum will also provide institutions with opportunities to explore collaboration and investment in Al Dhafra Region.

Hamad Khamis Al Mansoori, Chief Executive Officer of SEHA Al Dhafra Hospitals, said, "The healthcare sector in Al Dhafra Region benefits from the attention and support of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, reflecting His Highness’s commitment to enhancing quality of life and strengthening the services provided to members of the community."

He added, "Families make health decisions every day, and we therefore strive to ensure that information is clear and relevant to their needs. Through the forum, we want residents to learn about the services available to them and feel comfortable asking questions. Bringing healthcare providers into a community setting gives us another opportunity to listen and explain."

Dr. Mariam Rashed Al Mehairbi, Chief Medical Officer at SEHA Al Dhafra Hospitals, said, "The scientific programme gives colleagues an opportunity to discuss their experiences and connect specialised knowledge with the nature of their work. Student participation also helps introduce them to the diverse professions that support healthcare and the requirements of each before they choose their educational and career paths."