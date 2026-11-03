EGA Master showcases smart industrial tools at ADIPEC 2026

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Spanish industrial tools manufacturer EGA Master is focusing on advanced torque control and digital tool management technologies during its participation in ADIPEC 2026, aimed at enhancing operational safety and efficiency in the oil and gas sector.

David Esteves, International Sales Director of EGA Master, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the company is highlighting technologies that help industrial operators monitor tools and equipment and ensure bolts on critical equipment are tightened to specified requirements, reducing the risk of accidents.

Esteves said the company has supported industrial operations for more than five decades, with its strongest specialist expertise concentrated in the oil and gas sector.

He explained that EGA Master continuously develops solutions to address the safety and efficiency challenges facing industrial operators, noting that its focus at this year's ADIPEC is on torque control and inventory management.

Esteves described the Middle East as one of the company's most important markets for global growth, saying EGA Master established its first regional subsidiary office in Dubai in 2018, followed by an office in Abu Dhabi.

He noted that the company has established relationships with major energy companies and contractors across the region, adding that its regional presence reflects the importance of the Middle East to its business.

Addressing evolving industry requirements, including environmental considerations, Esteves said the company seeks through innovation to anticipate emerging industry needs rather than simply respond to market developments.