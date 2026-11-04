Sharjah Ruler establishes Harun Al-Rashid International Award

SHARJAH, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree establishing and regulating the Harun Al- Rashid International Award for Sciences, Literature, Arts and Notable Figures.

The decree stipulates that a periodic honorary award shall be established in the emirate under the name “Harun Al- Rashid International Award for Sciences, Literature, Arts and Notable Figures”. The award shall have legal personality, financial and administrative independence, and full legal capacity to undertake the legal acts necessary to achieve its objectives and exercise its powers.

The decree sets out the following objectives:

1. Honour outstanding achievements and significant contributions with a lasting impact in sciences, literature, arts and studies of notable figures.

2. Support excellence and creativity and promote a culture of innovation, quality and leadership in fields of knowledge and intellectual production.

3. Encourage scientific research and knowledge production and strengthen their role in serving human culture and society.

4. Stimulate literary and artistic creativity and support rigorous research into biographies, life histories and studies of notable figures.

5. Contribute to preserving cultural and scientific memory by highlighting notable figures and their contributions throughout history.

6. Promote scholarly studies focusing on Arab and non-Arab scientific, intellectual and cultural figures.

7. Build bridges between civilisations and encourage works highlighting human interaction in intellectual and creative fields.

8. Highlight inspiring role models and promising talent and reinforce the value of knowledge as a foundation for human progress.

Under the decree, the award shall be presented in the following fields:

1. Sciences: Pioneering scientific contributions in theoretical and applied sciences, original research, discoveries and innovative applications that advance knowledge and serve people and society.

2. Literature: Literary creativity, criticism, scholarly editing, linguistic and stylistic studies, and all other contributions that serve language and literature and enrich Arab and human culture.

3. Arts: Creativity in visual, auditory, performing and other artistic fields, including works combining innovation, aesthetic value and a humanitarian message.

4. Studies of Notable Figures: Scholarly contributions, research and studies concerning Arab and non-Arab notable figures, encompassing biographies, life histories, documentation, and historical and scholarly verification, helping highlight their contributions and preserve cultural and scientific memory.

The decree stipulates that the award shall have a Board of Trustees chaired by the Ruler, who may delegate all or some of his powers on the board to other board members.

The board’s members shall be appointed by a decision issued by the Chairman. Membership shall last four years from the date of the board’s formation and may be renewed for one or more equivalent terms. Upon the expiry of its term, the board shall continue conducting its duties until a new board is formed.

The decision forming the board shall designate the Deputy Chairman and specify any other provisions governing its work.

The board shall oversee the award and manage its affairs. To achieve its objectives, it may exercise the following responsibilities and powers:

1. Formulate the award’s general policy and approve its strategic and development plans.

2. Oversee the fulfilment of the award’s vision, mission and objectives.

3. Approve the criteria and rules for evaluating submissions and granting the award, including indicators, relative weightings and scoring mechanisms.

4. Approve the award’s target groups and the conditions and procedures for participation.

5. Approve the timetable for each award cycle.

6. Approve the formation of judging panels, technical teams and field verification teams, and determine their responsibilities and working procedures.

7. Approve evaluation results and endorse the names of winners.

8. Approve the value of financial prizes and other benefits granted to winners.

9. Approve the forms, guidelines and procedures governing the award.

10. Approve the award’s final report, results and related performance indicators, and submit periodic reports on its activities to the board.

11. Exercise any other powers necessary to achieve the award’s objectives.

Under the decree, the board shall meet whenever necessary at the invitation of its Chairman, or its Deputy Chairman in the Chairman’s absence.

Meetings shall be valid when attended by a majority of members, including the Chairman or Deputy Chairman. Decisions shall be adopted by a majority vote of members present. In the event of a tie, the presiding chair shall have the casting vote.

The board may invite experts and specialists it deems appropriate to attend its meetings and seek their assistance, without granting them voting rights. Its meetings and decisions shall be recorded in minutes signed by the presiding chair and the Secretary-General.

The decree stipulates that the award shall have a Secretary-General appointed by a decision issued by the Chairman, which shall also define the Secretary-General’s responsibilities. Under the board’s supervision, the Secretary-General shall manage the award’s executive affairs.

The decree also addresses legal provisions concerning impartiality and conflicts of interest, financial resources, the issuance of executive and regulatory decisions, entry into force and publication.