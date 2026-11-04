Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Abu Dhabi Customs partner to enable electronic integration

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) and the General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs signed a service level agreement (SLA) to streamline approvals for imports of restricted hazardous petroleum materials through electronic integration and data exchange.

Signed on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2026), the agreement aims to improve customs efficiency and oversight.

The signing ceremony was attended by Eng. Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at MoEI, and Obaid Musallam Al Ameri, Acting Director-General of Abu Dhabi Customs, alongside officials from both entities.

The agreement establishes a framework for exchanging information, data and services to support import approvals for restricted hazardous petroleum materials and facilitate customs clearance. Cooperation also covers the regulation and monitoring of restricted import, export and transit shipments, with the aim of simplifying procedures and facilitating trade in Abu Dhabi while maintaining compliance with applicable laws and regulatory requirements.

Al Olama said, “The agreement will strengthen coordination and improve the procedures of restricted petroleum materials import through digital information exchange.” He linked the cooperation to the Government Zero Bureaucracy Programme, highlighting efforts to simplify procedures and eliminate overlapping requirements while maintaining safety and regulatory compliance.

Obaid Al Ameri said the agreement reflects Abu Dhabi Customs’ commitment to government integration and a smart customs ecosystem that supports seamless trade and efficient supply chains.

He said it supported the UAE’s digital transformation and efforts to eliminate government bureaucracy and strengthen economic competitiveness, as well as Abu Dhabi’s vision for a diversified, knowledge- and innovation-based economy and its position as a global trade and logistics hub.

"This collaboration, coinciding with ADIPEC 2026, demonstrates the role of digital solutions and government partnerships in facilitating trade in the energy sector, supporting the continuity of energy supplies, and delivering integrated services that meet business needs. It also enhances the attractiveness of the investment environment and reinforces the UAE's position as a trusted partner in global trade and a leading energy hub," he added.

The agreement forms part of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure's ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperation with government entities and enhance energy sector services through digital solutions and integrated procedures, supporting greater government efficiency and meeting the evolving needs of economic and commercial sectors.