18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship to take place on November 9

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship will take place at Mubadala Arena from 9th to 21st November 2026.

The championship will take place over 13 days, featuring amateur, para jiu-jitsu, youth, master’s and professional divisions, as well as the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Festival for younger age groups.

The programme provides opportunities for athletes across different age groups and competitive levels, supporting the discovery of emerging talent and the development of future generations of athletes.

Leading internationally ranked athletes will compete alongside rising talents in competitions expected to feature world-class technical standards, offering participants the opportunity to test their abilities against some of the world’s best athletes. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi continues to play a central role in advancing the development of jiu-jitsu and strengthening its presence on the international sporting stage.

Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohamed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, President of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union and Senior Vice President of the Ju-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF), said, “The progress of jiu-jitsu in the UAE reflects the wise vision and unwavering support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan builds on this commitment to investing in people and sport, and developing successive generations of champions.

"This championship is more than a sporting competition. It is a global Emirati project that has helped develop the sport, expand its reach and produce champions. It has contributed to strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global centre for jiu-jitsu, supporting the emirate’s sports and tourism strategy, and offering an inspiring example of how sport can connect people across cultures.”