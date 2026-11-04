Mansour bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Ecuador

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, received Roberto Kury Pesantes, Ecuador's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility, in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed relations between the UAE and Ecuador and ways to strengthen cooperation across various sectors to serve the mutual interests of both countries and their peoples.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour and Pesantes also exchanged views on issues of common interest.