WAM participates in 4th Council Meeting of Belt and Road News Network

FUZHOU, China, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates News Agency (WAM) participated in the 4th Council Meeting of the Belt and Road News Network (BRNN), held on Tuesday in Fuzhou, China's Fujian Province, bringing together representatives of 38 member media organisations from 23 countries to discuss strengthening media cooperation, news exchange and knowledge-sharing.

China's People's Daily, which chairs the Council, presented the third Council's work report, outlining progress made since its formation in August 2024 and efforts to strengthen partnerships and expand media cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Representing WAM, Omar Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Central Editorial Department, said WAM's vision reflects the UAE's commitment to openness, tolerance and cooperation, as well as the media's role in connecting cultures, sharing knowledge and highlighting development and humanitarian experiences.

Al Zeyoudi explained that news exchange between WAM and Chinese media organisations is a practical aspect of this partnership, expressing the agency's commitment to diversifying its content, expanding cooperation and sharing expertise to strengthen mutual understanding between the two peoples.

He highlighted the importance of sharing expertise in artificial intelligence and modern technologies in newsrooms, while upholding professional and ethical standards to ensure accuracy and protect intellectual property rights.

He also highlighted the role of the Silk Road Global News Awards in encouraging journalistic quality and human-centred reporting.

The meeting adopted a joint declaration affirming the media's responsibility to support development and peace, promote rational discourse and dialogue among civilisations, optimise the use of intelligent technologies, build consensus on their governance and deepen cooperation among media organisations.