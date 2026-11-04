Singapore’s Terra Invest participates in strategic funding round for AI Company ‘AIREV’

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- AIREV, the Abu Dhabi-headquartered agentic AI company behind the OnDemand platform, has announced the participation of Terra Invest, a Singapore-based investment firm, in a strategic funding round.

The investment will support AIREV’s expansion plans and the development of sovereign AI solutions, while opening new avenues for investment and technology collaboration between the UAE and Singapore.

Alongside the investment, AIREV and Terra Invest will launch joint initiatives with Terra Invest’s portfolio companies Kairos Wealth and Shookra, deploying AIREV’s agentic AI capabilities in financial services and healthcare. The initiatives aim to translate technological innovation into practical applications in vital sectors, with a strong focus on digital sovereignty, data protection and regulatory compliance.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, who serves as Chairman of AIREV, said, “This investment reflects the growing confidence of international investors in the UAE’s economic and investment landscape, and in its position as a global hub for developing advanced technologies and accelerating their deployment across critical sectors.

"It also underscores the UAE’s ability to attract high-quality investment and forge strategic partnerships that combine capital with innovation and technology, supporting the growth of UAE-based companies and enabling them to compete and expand in global markets.”

Al Zeyoudi added that Terra Invest’s investment in AIREV offers a model for international partnerships that turn technological innovation into sustainable economic value, advancing the development of sovereign AI solutions and expanding their use in priority sectors, most notably financial services and healthcare, in line with the highest standards of data security, governance and regulatory compliance.

He noted that such partnerships help consolidate the UAE’s knowledge-based economy and reinforce its role as an active partner in shaping the future of advanced technologies and their deployment worldwide.

As part of the partnership, AIREV will integrate its agentic AI capabilities into Kairos Wealth, the operating system for wealth management serving family offices and wealth managers, to develop applications across four areas: intelligent trading, portfolio management, financial advisory, and compliance and RegTech.

The collaboration will also facilitate cross-border capital access, creating stronger connections between international investors and markets in the UAE and the wider region.

In healthcare, the partnership includes a wearable initiative with Shookra, a physician-led specialist in longevity, aesthetics and regenerative medicine. Shookra One, a smart-ring programme powered by OnDemand, draws on biometric data, advanced diagnostics and physician-designed protocols.

The collaboration reflects the breadth of agentic AI applications across financial services, wealth management and healthcare, with a focus on solutions that can operate across diverse technical environments while meeting data protection, digital sovereignty and regulatory requirements.

Muhammad Khalid, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of AIREV, said, “We built OnDemand as a sovereign agentic AI operating system that runs wherever our customers need it, from an on-premises appliance to a national data centre. Capital markets and healthcare are where that discipline matters most. With our partnership with Kairos Wealth, our fintech partner, we move from powering workflows to operating inside them, delivered to the standards regulators expect. Terra Invest’s investment allows us to do that from Abu Dhabi, at scale.”

Krishan Rattan, of Terra Invest, said, “We invest where capital, policy and technology converge, and few places demonstrate that convergence as clearly as Abu Dhabi. AIREV combines a platform of real scale (millions of users, trillions of tokens, certified security) with a shareholder base and partner network of genuine depth. Backing AIREV and bringing Kairos Wealth into its fold gives us a sovereign-grade route into the UAE’s capital-markets agenda and a credible path into healthcare. We chose the UAE because this is where the next generation of regulated AI businesses is being built.”

The investment follows Al Zeyoudi’s recent talks in Singapore with Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and Minister Dr. Tan See Leng on expanding bilateral trade and investment.

In 2025, the UAE attracted US$48.3 billion of foreign direct investment, ranking ninth worldwide. The UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 targets a contribution from AI of approximately US$91 billion (AED335 billion) by 2031.

Founded in Abu Dhabi in September 2023 and structured through an Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) holding company, AIREV develops OnDemand, a no-code and low-code sovereign agentic AI operating system that serves more than four million users through over 300 specialised agents in more than 50 languages.

The platform processed 6.8 trillion tokens in the second quarter of 2026, approximately a six-fold increase year-on-year, and can be deployed on-device, on-premise, in sovereign data centres or in the cloud.