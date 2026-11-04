Dubai Basketball, Red Bull partner to fuel sport's growth

DUBAI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Basketball welcomed Red Bull as the team’s Official Energy Drink Partner for the 2026/27 season. The partnership will fuel Dubai Basketball’s journey while creating new experiences for fans and the wider basketball community across the city.

The partnership was unveiled with a basketball dunk performed 303 metres above Dubai by players Dzanan Musa and Justin Anderson on the helipad of the Mandarin Oriental Downtown hotel at Al Wasl Tower.

The unveiling also featured 600 illuminated drones forming the Red Bull and Dubai Basketball logos above the city.

The partnership will include a programme of activations designed to bring fans closer to the team while supporting the continued growth of basketball in Dubai.

Under the agreement, Red Bull will support community basketball initiatives, including the creation of dedicated spaces for residents to play and engage with the sport.

The two sides will also collaborate on digital campaigns and fan engagement activities throughout the season, including interactive voting and content across their platforms.

Dubai Basketball President Dejan Kamenjašević said the partnership reflected a shared commitment to creating memorable sporting experiences.

He added, “This partnership gives us the opportunity to bring that energy directly to our fans and the wider community, creating new ways for people to experience basketball and be part of what we are building in Dubai.”

The agreement comes as Dubai Basketball enters its third season, competing in the EuroLeague and ABA League.

Through the partnership, Red Bull will also have a visible presence around Dubai Basketball’s matchday and training environments, while collaborating with the team on content and communications throughout the season.