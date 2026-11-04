Iraqi companies showcase energy technologies at ADIPEC 2026

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The participation of Iraqi companies in ADIPEC 2026 reflects the Iraqi energy sector's interest in expanding its presence at international events, benefiting from the latest technologies and innovative solutions in the oil and gas industry, and broadening opportunities for cooperation and partnerships with specialised international companies.

The exhibition, hosted in Abu Dhabi, provides a platform for Iraqi companies to showcase their technical capabilities and expertise, explore technological developments in the energy sector, and exchange experiences with major manufacturers and oilfield service providers from around the world.

Issam Alaa, Sales and Business Development Manager at Iraqi company Al Majal, highlighted the importance of ADIPEC in bringing together companies specialising in oil, gas and energy.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of ADIPEC, he said the participation of Iraqi companies offered an opportunity to showcase their capabilities and explore technologies and solutions that could improve operational efficiency in Iraq's oil and gas sector.

He said Al Majal participates in ADIPEC annually to strengthen cooperation with international companies and showcase its expertise in providing maintenance and technical support services to the energy sector.

Alaa praised the organisation of ADIPEC 2026 and the facilities provided to participants, reaffirming the company's commitment to participating in future editions.