Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Ambassador of Federal Republic of Germany

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, received Tobias Tunkel, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the United Arab Emirates, where they discussed several topics of mutual interest.

The discussions addressed ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and Germany, particularly across economics and trade. The meeting also explored developments across the African continent and highlighted key regional matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, Sheikh Shakhboot wished the Ambassador success in his mission to strengthen bilateral ties between the UAE and Germany.