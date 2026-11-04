ECI Board of Directors approves new strategy to strengthen UAE export growth, global competitiveness

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), chaired the Board’s third meeting of 2026, during which it approved the company’s new strategy.

The strategy aims to strengthen ECI’s role in supporting export and re-export growth, expand trade opportunities for UAE businesses, and enhance the competitiveness of non-oil products in global markets, in line with the UAE’s goals to grow foreign trade and diversify the national economy.

During the meeting, the Board reviewed progress on the implementation of strategic initiatives and projects, assessing their alignment with national priorities. Discussions also focused on advancing financing and insurance solutions, as well as strengthening partnerships with banks, financial institutions and export credit agencies to help UAE businesses expand internationally, seize trade opportunities and mitigate risks associated with their export activities.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi said that, guided by the vision and directives of its wise leadership, the UAE continues to consolidate its position as a global hub for trade and investment by enhancing its economic openness and expanding its network of Comprehensive Economic Partnerships.

He noted that these efforts open new opportunities for UAE businesses, support access to global markets for their products, and contribute to sustainable economic growth underpinned by diversification and competitiveness.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi added, “ECI’s new strategy reflects our commitment to further strengthening the company’s role in the UAE’s foreign trade ecosystem through innovative credit and insurance solutions that empower exporters to manage trade risks, engage with new buyers and explore new markets with greater confidence. This is to help UAE businesses grow their international presence, diversify their export destinations and contribute to the continued expansion of the country’s non-oil trade.”

He explained that enabling UAE businesses to capitalise on global trade opportunities requires an integrated ecosystem that combines market access, the availability of risk management tools, and stronger partnerships with financial institutions and entities involved in international trade.

He underscored the importance of continuously developing solutions that respond to exporters’ needs and support their growth and expansion, in line with the objectives of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.

The new strategy aims to define ECI’s priorities for the coming period, enhance the effectiveness of solutions offered to exporters and local businesses, and expand partnerships that support foreign trade, strengthening the company’s contribution to non-oil export growth and the competitiveness of the national economy.

The Board reviewed progress on cooperation agreements recently signed by ECI as part of its efforts to expand its network of partners, including banks, financial institutions and export credit agencies. It also discussed ways to further develop financing and insurance solutions for exporters, helping them manage trade risks and capitalise on opportunities to expand into target markets.

Board members highlighted the importance of sustained cooperation and coordination with partners and peer organisations amid regional and international developments. These efforts support the reliability of trade flows and non-oil product supply chains, enhance the ability of businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), to enter new markets and sectors, and help them respond to the changing requirements of global trade.