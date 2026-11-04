FNC Speaker, NATO Parliamentary Assembly President discuss strengthening parliamentary cooperation

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), discussed ways to strengthen parliamentary relations, coordination and the exchange of expertise with Marcos Perestrello, President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

The discussions took place during a meeting at the FNC headquarters in Abu Dhabi, where Ghobash received Perestrello and an accompanying parliamentary delegation.

Both sides stressed the importance of strengthening parliamentary communication through reciprocal visits, regular meetings and dialogue on issues of common interest.

Ghobash expressed appreciation for the NATO Parliamentary Assembly's interest in strengthening ties with the FNC, highlighting the role of parliamentary diplomacy in building trust, promoting mutual understanding and sharing expertise.

The meeting also addressed political and security developments in the Middle East. Ghobash reaffirmed the UAE's position in favour of de-escalation and political and diplomatic solutions, stressing the importance of respecting international law and promoting dialogue and mediation to achieve regional security and stability.

The two sides discussed expanding cooperation with the Assembly's committees, particularly its Mediterranean and Middle East Special Group, as well as exchanging legislative and oversight expertise and organising specialised discussions involving parliamentarians, experts and relevant officials.

Ghobash stressed the importance of developing parliamentary cooperation in response to regional and international developments and strengthening the role of parliamentary institutions in promoting dialogue and understanding among nations.

Perestrello praised the UAE's parliamentary experience and expressed support for closer cooperation with the FNC through visits, meetings and specialised discussions.