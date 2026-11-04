Mohammed bin Rashid approves results of 2026 Global Star Rating System for Services

DUBAI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has announced the results of the sixth cycle of the Global Star Rating System for Services 2026. The Traffic and Licensing Services Centre in Fujairah, part of the Ministry of Interior, achieved a 7-star rating, the first service channel to do so since the system was launched in 2011.

The cycle assessed 179 service channels across 27 federal government entities, making it the largest in the system’s 15-year history.

His Highness said that improving government services and the customer experience will always remain a priority for the UAE Government, stressing the need to keep raising the efficiency and quality of services and to adopt the best global practices in delivering them, so that they meet society’s aspirations and improve people’s quality of life.

His Highness said, “Today, we approved the results of the latest cycle of the UAE Government’s Star Rating System, which measures the quality and progress of our services through the eyes of the people who use them. This cycle covered 179 service channels across 27 government entities, led by the Traffic and Licensing Services Centre in Fujairah with a 7-star rating. Our congratulations to Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and the Ministry of Interior team on this outstanding achievement.”

He added, “We defined our vision for government services years ago. We want services that match the finest hotels in hospitality, the best banks in accuracy and reliability, and airlines in speed and round the clock availability. We want a government that anticipates people’s needs, exceeds their expectations, and makes their lives easier and better.”

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has created a global model for government services, one that puts people first, judges government performance by the experience of its customers, and turns service excellence into a lasting institutional culture.

“Under the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE Government has moved beyond simply delivering services to designing complete, people centred experiences that anticipate needs, save time and effort, and improve quality of life,” he said. “Improving government services is now a continuous institutional responsibility, driven by performance data, customer feedback and the best solutions and practices from around the world.”

“The Global Star Rating System for Services is one of the main tools for turning this vision into real results,” he added. “It is far more than a rating system. It builds a culture of quality and continuous improvement, encourages healthy competition between government entities, and motivates teams to make services more efficient, simpler and more proactive. The results of the sixth cycle confirm that our services continue to advance, and they point to new opportunities as we work towards the leadership’s goal of delivering the best government services in the world.”

Overall government performance improved on previous cycles. The 179 channels assessed included 107 service centres, 49 digital channels and 23 call centres.

One channel received 7 stars, 8 received 6 stars, 67 received 5 stars, 70 received 4 stars and 33 received 3 stars.

Call centres recorded the strongest improvement at 13 percent, followed by service centres at 5 percent and digital channels at 4 percent, reflecting the steady efforts of government entities to strengthen their channels and respond more effectively to customer needs. Service centres delivered the highest overall performance, followed by digital channels.

Alongside the Fujairah Traffic and Licensing Services Centre, two channels of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security earned 6 stars: the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Fujairah, and the Customer Service Centre in Ras Al Khaimah. The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure’s call centre earned 5 stars.

These results reflect the work of government entities to raise service standards, improve the working environment, enhance the customer experience, and make their channels more efficient and accessible.

Beyond the ratings themselves, the results give government entities a practical tool for development. They show where each channel stands, highlight opportunities for improvement, and encourage the adoption of best practices and innovative solutions.

Each channel receives a rating and a set of practical indicators that help its entity set priorities, streamline operations and raise service quality across service centres, call centres and digital channels, ensuring that improvement is sustained over time.

The system also fosters healthy competition between government entities and embeds a culture of evaluation and continuous development, in line with the UAE Government’s drive for integrated, simple and proactive services that meet customer needs and exceed their expectations.

The UAE Government launched the Global Star Rating System for Services in 2011, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to transform the way government services are delivered and raise their efficiency and quality to the highest global standards.

The system rates government service channels on a scale of 2 to 7 stars, using criteria that measure service quality, delivery efficiency and customer experience. A comprehensive update in 2019 refreshed the evaluation criteria to keep pace with technological change, with a sharper focus on customer experience, digital services and proactive delivery.

The system continues to support the UAE Government’s ambition to set a global benchmark in public services, built on excellence, efficiency, innovation and continuous improvement, with customer happiness and quality of life at the heart of government work.