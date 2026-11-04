International Conference on Occupational Health and Inclusion of People of Determination to take place in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Conference on Occupational Health and Inclusion of People of Determination will take place at the Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort from 24th to 26th November, bringing together local and international experts, researchers and stakeholders to support efforts aimed at empowering and integrating People of Determination into the workplace.

The conference is jointly organised by Zayed Authority for People of Determination, affiliated with the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, and the Emirates Occupational Health and Community Health Society, in collaboration with strategic partners, including ADNOC, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), and ADNEC Events.

The conference aims to enhance quality of life, empower People of Determination, promote their inclusion in the workplace, and facilitate the exchange of international expertise and best practices in occupational health and safety. It also supports the UAE's continued progress and strengthens its bid to host the International Commission on Occupational Health Congress (ICOH 2033).

The conference will serve as a specialised international platform focusing on occupational health and the inclusion of People of Determination in the workplace. It will explore the latest international practices in developing inclusive workplaces, promoting health and safety in the workforce, and supporting People of Determination to participate actively in the labour market. The event will also showcase successful experiences and policies that support sustainable social and economic development.

Dr. Fatima Al Dhaheri, Director of the Healthcare Department at Zayed Authority for People of Determination, said that the conference represents an important step towards strengthening the integration of occupational health, empowerment and inclusion, while fostering more inclusive workplaces that respond to the needs and capabilities of all members of society.

She said the conference embodies a comprehensive vision of occupational health as a fundamental pillar of quality of life and empowerment, providing an international platform for exchanging expertise and showcasing successful experiences in integrating People of Determination into the workplace.

Dr. Al Dhaheri explained that Abu Dhabi's hosting of the event reflects its advanced expertise and effective partnerships in healthcare, rehabilitation, innovation and community inclusion, as well as its commitment to translating knowledge into sustainable solutions and practices that support the future of work.

Eng. Khalid Al Housani, Senior Vice President, Group General Services at ADNOC, reaffirmed the company's commitment to supporting national and community initiatives that promote sustainable development and empower People of Determination in the workplace. He noted that ADNOC's support for the conference reflects the social responsibility of the UAE's hydrocarbon and industrial sectors.

Dr. Rashid Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, highlighted that the centre's partnership in the conference stems from its commitment to advancing public health and occupational safety standards across Abu Dhabi. He also emphasised its support for efforts to integrate People of Determination and provide healthy, safe working environments for everyone, further strengthening the UAE's international standing.

Mubarak H. Al Shamisi, Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau Director, representing DCT Abu Dhabi, highlighted the conference's role in showcasing Abu Dhabi's cultural and humanitarian values. He reaffirmed the department's readiness to mobilise its resources to support the event's success and promote its objectives, in line with the emirate's vision of attracting and hosting sustainable international events.

Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chief Commercial Officer at ADNEC Events, expressed support for the UAE's bid to host ICOH 2033. He also confirmed the company's readiness to provide the necessary logistical and technical resources to ensure the conference is organised to the highest international standards, reflecting Abu Dhabi's position as a global destination for institutional excellence.

Professor Dr. Nahyan Hilal, Chairman of the Emirates Occupational Health and Community Health Society, said that such cooperation is fundamental to strengthening the UAE's bid to host ICOH 2033 and reinforcing its global leadership in occupational health and inclusive social development.

The conference will address several key themes, including prevention and early screening, workforce health and resilience, the inclusion of People of Determination in the workplace, and the application of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to advance occupational health services.

Other areas of focus will include data governance, ethical frameworks, international experiences and forward-looking policies that support inclusive working environments.

The event will also feature panel discussions and specialised workshops involving experts, researchers and relevant organisations from the UAE and abroad. Through its international participation and national partnerships, the conference will further support the UAE's bid to host ICOH 2033.