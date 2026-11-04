Ali Al Nuaimi meets Swedish Ambassador to UAE

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior, and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), received Fredrik Florén, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to the UAE, in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties and parliamentary cooperation between the FNC and the Swedish Parliament.

Al Nuaimi stressed the importance of continued coordination and consultation between the two parliamentary institutions, highlighting the role of parliamentary diplomacy in promoting dialogue and mutual understanding.

The meeting also addressed regional and international developments, with both sides emphasising the importance of respecting international law and prioritising dialogue and peaceful solutions to promote security and stability.

Florén reaffirmed Sweden's commitment to expanding its partnership with the UAE across various sectors.