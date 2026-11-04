Nahyan bin Mubarak attends HCT graduation ceremony honouring record 6,700 graduates

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) graduation ceremony celebrating the largest cohort in its history, comprising more than 6,700 graduates from the 2025–2026 academic year.

Held at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi under the theme “Strong Roots, Lasting Impact,” the ceremony brought together graduates from HCT campuses across the UAE.

The ceremony was also attended by Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports and Chancellor of HCT; Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research; Dr. Faisal Alayyan, President and CEO of HCT; senior government and institutional leaders; representatives of partner organisations; faculty and administrative staff; alumni from previous classes; and families of the Class of 2026 graduates.

Al Falasi congratulated the graduates and their families, saying the milestone reflected the UAE's commitment to investing in human capital and developing Emirati talent to support its economic and development priorities.

Dr. Al Falasi said, “HCT’s journey is rooted in a national vision that places the human being at the centre of development and believes that building a competitive and sustainable economy requires continuous investment in knowledge, skills and young talent. Over nearly four decades, HCT has evolved alongside the UAE, preparing generations of talent who have contributed to building vital sectors.

"Today, with accelerating economic and technological transformations, our responsibility grows to develop new generations capable of keeping pace with these changes and contributing to the UAE’s economic diversification, innovation and competitiveness targets, and to ensure the growth and expansion of future sectors.”

Dr. Faisal Alayyan said the graduation of HCT's largest cohort marked a significant milestone, reflecting not only a 43 percent increase in graduate numbers compared with the previous year but also progress in developing educational programmes and improving academic and professional outcomes.

"We are proud of this exceptional cohort of Emirati graduates and their achievements, which reflect the knowledge, skills and experience they have gained through an educational model designed to meet their aspirations and labour market needs," he said.

"Our applied education model offers flexible academic and vocational pathways that combine classroom learning with practical training, while providing opportunities to participate in projects, activities and specialised competitions. This approach helps students develop their capabilities and prepares them to enter the workforce or pursue further studies."

Alayyan thanked HCT's academic and administrative staff for supporting students throughout their studies, industry partners for providing practical training opportunities, and graduates' families for their support.

The ceremony featured presentations highlighting HCT's development since its establishment in 1988, including Sheikh Nahyan's role in founding the institution, its academic achievements and the expansion of its programmes and facilities.

Graduates were recognised by academic specialisation, while outstanding students received awards for academic excellence.

The 2025-2026 academic year class recorded 43 percent growth in graduate numbers compared to the previous year.

The graduating class included 1,640 students from Abu Dhabi, 1,145 from Sharjah, 930 from Al Ain, 896 from Dubai, 887 from Ras Al Khaimah, 729 from Fujairah, 179 from Al Dhafra and 360 from Khalifa bin Zayed Air College and Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum Naval College.

HCT also announced plans to open a new campus in Masfout during the 2026–2027 academic year to expand access to applied education.

More than 12 percent of graduates achieved a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of at least 3.5, including 14 who graduated with a perfect 4.0. A total of 804 graduates received distinction or honours recognition.

The ceremony honoured 18 outstanding graduates, including 14 with a perfect CGPA of 4.0, three with a CGPA of 3.99 and one Person of Determination with a CGPA of 3.58. Each received a car sponsored by HCT's graduation partners, including AW Rostamani Group, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates Transport, Lockton and Arabian Company.

HCT reported an average annual graduate employment rate of 88 percent over the past five academic years, with the rate reaching 86 percent for the 2024–2025 graduating class.

Employment rates at its Abu Dhabi and Dubai campuses exceeded 90 percent in each of the three academic years from 2022–2023 to 2024–2025.

More than 4,400 members of the Class of 2026 entered the labour market within 12 months of graduation, while 72 percent of HCT graduates who entered employment between 2019 and 2025 secured positions in the private sector.

Over the past five academic years, HCT partnered with more than 3,500 organisations, 87 percent of them from the private sector, providing more than 19,000 apprenticeship opportunities.

Since its establishment, HCT has graduated more than 95,000 students across disciplines including technology, cybersecurity, engineering, energy, healthcare, finance and education.

The institution currently enrols more than 25,000 students across 54 specialisations, with 69 percent pursuing applied bachelor's degrees, 24 percent pursuing vocational diplomas and seven percent enrolled in the Mahara Career Accelerators programme.

Vocational diploma enrolment rose from 379 students in 2022–2023 to 6,276 in 2025–2026, while Mahara enrolment increased from 396 in 2024–2025 to 1,689 in 2025–2026.