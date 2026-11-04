Ignoring water risks could threaten energy projects: Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, said that every energy decision is a water decision, warning that overlooking water-related risks when investing in energy could jeopardise the viability and long-term sustainability of projects.

In an opinion article published on Energy Intelligence to coincide with ADIPEC 2026, Balalaa said the expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) would increase water demand, citing UAE research projecting that global data-centre water consumption will increase from 4.5 trillion litres in 2025 to 9.32 trillion litres by 2030.

He called for investment in renewable-powered desalination and the use of digital technologies to improve efficiency.

Balalaa also stressed the need to mobilise financing, particularly from the private sector, to address the significant funding gap for water and sanitation services in developing countries.

Highlighting the UAE's approach to water security, he said the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 targets a 21 percent reduction in water demand and 95 percent treated-water reuse, underpinned by a network of around 70 desalination plants that helps supply more than 90 percent of the Mideast Gulf region’s drinking water that comes from desalination.

Balalaa described the 2026 United Nations Water Conference in Abu Dhabi as an opportunity to turn commitments into decisions.

The UAE will co-host the conference with Senegal from 8th to 10th December 2026, focusing on issues related to the future of energy, the economy and development.