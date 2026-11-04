Gulf Cryo details industrial gas, CCUS offerings at ADIPEC 2026

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Gulf Cryo is presenting its onsite industrial gas supply, oil and gas services, and carbon capture capabilities at ADIPEC 2026 in Abu Dhabi.

The regional industrial gases company said its onsite model covers the construction, ownership and operation of oxygen, nitrogen and argon plants. It can also take over customers’ existing gas production units or supply gas directly to industrial facilities, with responsibility for the plants’ performance and continuity of supply.

For oil and gas operations, Gulf Cryo provides specialist crews and equipment for enhanced recovery, nitrogen purging, turnaround support, helium leak testing and decommissioning.

Its carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) work spans feasibility studies and technology selection through to capture, treatment, supply, utilisation or sequestration. The company said this offering draws on its operating carbon dioxide recovery assets in the region and its liquid CO₂ supply business.

The UAE has played a pivotal role in Gulf Cryo’s growth trajectory over the years. The next stage of industrial growth will reward those who pursue competitiveness and decarbonization together, and neither is achievable without reliable, integrated supply and collaboration across the value chain. We are at ADIPEC to reaffirm our long-term commitment to our customers and partners and help them operate more competitively with a lower carbon footprint,” said Ranjith Nair, CEO of Gulf Cryo.

Gulf Cryo’s Applications & Technology Center also tests and develops lower-carbon gas technologies, with a focus on CO₂ utilisation and hydrogen production, logistics and applications. Its work includes safety-led onsite hydrogen handling and refuelling for mobility, with the aim of helping customers and technology partners move from testing to commercial deployment.

The company has operated in the region for more than seven decades, building a network of gas production sites, pipeline supply and distribution capabilities.

ADIPEC 2026 is being held from 2 to 5 November at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and is hosted by ADNOC.