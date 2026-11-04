DMT delegation explores stronger cooperation on urban planning, sustainable transport in London

LONDON, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- A delegation from the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) explored opportunities to draw on international experience and innovative solutions to develop more efficient and sustainable urban and transport systems during an official visit to London.

The programme formed part of DMT’s efforts to strengthen international cooperation and exchange expertise in urban planning and sustainable transport, supporting Abu Dhabi’s continued development and its position as a leading global city for quality of life.

The delegation was led by Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of DMT, and included senior representatives from DMT and its affiliates. A series of meetings, specialist technical sessions and field visits examined the latest approaches to city planning and transport network development, as well as the use of digital simulation and data analysis to support decision-making. Discussions also considered the role of design, art and community facilities in strengthening the identity and vitality of cities.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa said that strengthening international partnerships and learning from successful global experience are central to Abu Dhabi’s approach to developing its cities, public facilities and infrastructure. "This work supports the UAE leadership’s vision of building more connected and sustainable communities that respond to residents’ needs and future aspirations.

“In Abu Dhabi, we continue to develop an integrated system centred on people’s needs, bringing together effective planning and infrastructure with connected transport networks and public facilities. This contributes to a better quality of life and supports sustainable urban growth."

He added, “Our time in London provided an important opportunity to exchange knowledge and expertise with leading international organisations and examine practical solutions and experience that can support our work to create a more efficient built environment. Our aim is to provide vibrant spaces that respond to the needs and aspirations of the community.”

The delegation held meetings and specialist technical sessions with Arup, the global engineering, design and consultancy firm. Discussions examined key lessons from the planning and delivery of modern transport projects and ways to strengthen connections between land use and transport networks. This can improve mobility and access to destinations and services while supporting the creation of mixed-use districts.

During the visit, the Urban Planning and Permits Centre, a DMT affiliate, signed a memorandum of understanding with Arup to strengthen cooperation in several key areas. These include developing integrated planning mechanisms, applying advanced technologies and digital simulation, and improving coordination between land use, transport networks and infrastructure. The agreement also supports the exchange of international best practices in developing communities that respond to Abu Dhabi’s future growth requirements.

The delegation reviewed advanced digital simulation applications and decision-support tools, including the Madrid City Simulator. Discussions explored how data and digital models can be used to assess urban development scenarios and their potential effects on transport networks and land use.

Meetings also covered the Public Art Abu Dhabi project and the importance of incorporating art and cultural elements into the design of public spaces and facilities. This can strengthen local identity and people’s connection to places while creating more vibrant and engaging environments that combine cultural and social value with residents’ everyday needs.

As part of the field programme, the delegation visited major development areas in London, including Battersea, Canary Wharf and King’s Cross. The visits explored approaches to urban regeneration and the creation of mixed-use destinations, as well as ways to improve connections between neighbourhoods and key centres and make movement and access easier. These experiences offer practical insights that can inform integrated projects supporting Abu Dhabi’s continued urban development.

The engagement forms part of DMT’s efforts to expand cooperation with specialist international organisations and benefit from their expertise and innovative solutions. This will support greater efficiency across infrastructure, transport systems and services, strengthen connections between Abu Dhabi’s communities and advance sustainable growth, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a global model for cities that place people at the heart of their priorities.