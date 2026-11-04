SLC General Secretariat prepares to host Annual Legislative Audit Forum 2026

DUBAI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) will host the Annual Legislative Audit Forum 2026 on 12th November under the theme “Legislative Compliance: From Compliance to Creating Impact”.

Bringing together government leaders, senior officials and representatives of concerned entities, the forum will focus on legislative compliance from a broader perspective, highlighting its growing importance and far-reaching impact as a key benchmark of government excellence through informative presentations and panel discussions.

Dr. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar, SLC Secretary General, emphasised that the Annual Legislative Audit Forum reflects the General Secretariat's commitment to strengthening cooperation with government entities and stakeholders, while underscoring the importance of legislative compliance in supporting institutional performance and Dubai's ongoing journey towards government excellence.

He explained that legislative compliance is a key enabler of good governance and a benchmark for institutional efficiency, transparency and reliability, as well as an important area for collaboration and the exchange of expertise and working methodologies among government entities.

The forum's agenda will feature a presentation on legislative compliance outcomes, highlighting key achievements and legislative audit statistics, outlining the responsibilities of government entities, and emphasising the importance of proper implementation of legislation.

A dedicated panel discussion, entitled “From Compliance to Creating Impact”, will explore the importance of embedding legislative compliance within institutional culture and its role in strengthening government entities' adherence to applicable legislation while enhancing working practices in line with approved standards.

The event will also include a ceremony recognising the winners of the Legislative Compliance Award for their exemplary efforts and outstanding performance in implementing the legislative compliance framework and promoting a broader culture of compliance.

The Annual Legislative Audit Forum serves as a platform for strengthening collaboration and exchanging expertise among government entities. Over the years, the forum has brought together government leaders and representatives of a wide range of government entities to discuss the tools and mechanisms required to strengthen legislative compliance.