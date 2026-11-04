ADIPEC provides global platform for advancing energy investments, green economy: Chairman of Indonesia’s MUTU International

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of Indonesia’s MUTU International and former Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, affirmed that the ADIPEC 2026 represents an important global platform for promoting investment and building international partnerships in the energy and green economy sectors. It brings together industry leaders, investors and policymakers to explore promising opportunities in these fields.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), he said that the exhibition is gaining increasing importance as it provides an opportunity for networking, exchanging expertise and exploring investment opportunities, thereby strengthening confidence, stimulating capital flows and supporting sustainable economic growth.

He added that Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates enjoy close and growing relations spanning various sectors. He expressed his aspiration to further strengthen these ties in the coming period, not only in the energy sector but also in the digital economy, artificial intelligence and its applications, and robotics.

He noted that the green economy represents one of the most promising areas of cooperation between the two countries, particularly in light of the global shift towards building more sustainable economies.

He stressed the importance of developing partnerships that support the transition to low-emission economic models and enhance supply chain efficiency.