UAE Codes 2026 attracts over 200,000 people to 'AI for All and Its Vibe Coding Lab'

DUBAI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Artificial Intelligence Office announced that more than 200,000 people engaged with the “AI for All and Its Vibe Coding Lab” initiative, launched in collaboration with Microsoft as part of UAE Codes Day on 29 October 2026, under the theme “UAE Vibe Codes.”

The milestone reflects widespread community engagement with the national initiative, which aims to empower individuals to harness artificial intelligence to transform their ideas into websites and digital applications within minutes, without requiring prior coding experience.

The initiative also resulted in the development of more than 90,000 digital platforms, with participation from over 65 government and private sector entities, academic institutions and national organisations, alongside members of the wider community.

Through this hands-on experience, participants explored the possibilities of vibe coding and developed their own digital ideas and solutions, reflecting growing public interest in acquiring future skills and taking an active role in creating technology.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, affirmed that the widespread community engagement with the initiative, held as part of UAE Codes 2026, reflects the success of the UAE’s vision to make technology and innovation accessible to all, while reinforcing the role of people as essential partners in shaping the future and developing innovative solutions that serve society.

He stated that the engagement of more than 200,000 people demonstrates the UAE community’s awareness and readiness to embrace the tools of the future and harness advanced technologies to transform ideas into tangible digital projects and solutions, regardless of technical background or academic specialisation.

He highlighted that the combined efforts of government entities, private sector organisations, academic institutions and global partners played a key role in expanding the initiative’s reach across different segments of society.

He emphasised that investing in people by equipping them with knowledge, skills and digital tools is fundamental to building an innovation-driven economy and developing a generation of capable individuals who can create technological solutions, address emerging challenges and unlock future opportunities.

Al Olama reaffirmed that the UAE’s ambition extends beyond enabling people to use technology. It seeks to strengthen their ability to create and develop technological solutions, fostering a society equipped with the knowledge, confidence and tools to actively shape the digital future.

The UAE Vibe Codes initiative witnessed broad participation from government entities, private sector companies, entrepreneurs, social media influencers and educational institutions, reflecting a collective commitment to promoting digital capabilities and expanding access to emerging technologies.

Participating organisations supported the initiative through communication channels and digital platforms, organised practical workshops and interactive activities, and encouraged employees and members of the society to explore vibe coding.

Participating entities included the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Community Empowerment, National Media Authority, General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, UAE Space Agency, National Space Academy, Capital Market Authority, Emirates Health Services, Digital Dubai, Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Municipality, Ras Al Khaimah Department of Human Resources, Ras Al Khaimah Department of Civil Aviation, Etisalat, du, Emirates Airline, Emirates NBD, Ferjan Dubai, among others.

The UAE Artificial Intelligence Office also organised practical workshops in collaboration with a number of partners, including Google, Emirates Global Aluminium, Dell Technologies, IBM and Siemens.

As part of efforts to enhance community engagement and expand the initiative’s reach, the UAE Artificial Intelligence Office collaborated with Emaar and cinema operators across the UAE to promote the UAE Vibe Codes experience through digital screens and communication platforms.

These collaborations contributed to raising awareness of UAE Codes Day among wider segments of society, encouraging individuals and families to explore vibe coding and discover opportunities to develop digital solutions using emerging technologies.

The partnerships reflect the important role of government and private sector collaboration in supporting national initiatives, leveraging digital platforms and community spaces to promote digital knowledge, and providing broader opportunities for the public to engage with advanced technologies and contribute to the digital future.

In October 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, directed that 29th October be designated annually as UAE Codes Day.

The occasion commemorates the launch of the region's first e-government initiative by His Highness on 29th October 2001, a pioneering milestone that laid the foundations for the region's digital transformation and supported the UAE's evolution into a nation driven by technology and innovation.

In November 2023, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) adopted the UAE's proposal to designate 29 October as the International Day of Programming. This recognition reflected the UAE's leadership in programming and technology and reaffirmed its position as a global destination for talent and creative minds from around the world.