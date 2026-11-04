Humaid bin Ammar: Ajman Municipality and Ajman Police’s recognition with 'Innovation Lab' Mark reflects leadership in advancing government work

AJMAN, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Ajman Executive Council, visited Ajman Municipality & Planning Department and Ajman Police General Headquarters following their receipt of the “Innovation Lab” Mark in its first cycle. Launched by the Ajman Excellence Programme, the Mark is the first of its kind in the UAE for government innovation laboratories.

The visit underscored the importance of supporting government entities in fostering work environments that encourage creativity and translate innovative ideas into practical solutions that enhance operational efficiency and improve the quality of government services.

The visit included Ajman X, affiliated with Ajman Municipality & Planning Department, and the Police Sports and Shooting Club at Ajman Police General Headquarters. The programme featured a presentation introducing the Innovation Lab Mark, its unveiling, and tours of the laboratories to explore their capabilities and areas of operation. The visit concluded with a group photograph.

The visit highlighted the two entities’ efforts to develop their institutional innovation ecosystems and strengthen their capacity to address challenges and transform ideas into innovative projects and solutions that make a tangible difference in the quality of services provided to the community.

Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi affirmed that investing in innovation enhances government institutions’ ability to understand community needs and respond to them effectively. He stressed the importance of providing work environments that empower national talent to develop and test ideas and turn them into projects that improve services and streamline procedures.

He said: “The value of innovation laboratories lies in their ability to drive meaningful change that customers can see and experience through improved service quality and easier access to services. We aspire for these laboratories to become platforms for collaborative work, bringing together expertise, harnessing knowledge, and enabling solutions to be tested and their impact measured, thereby supporting the advancement of government work in Ajman.”

He added that Ajman Municipality & Planning Department and Ajman Police General Headquarters receiving the Innovation Lab Mark reflects their leading role in advancing government work. It also serves as an incentive to sustain their development, build on their achievements, and promote the exchange of successful experiences among government entities.

He further emphasised that sustaining innovation requires monitoring results, taking customer feedback into account, and engaging employees and partners in designing and implementing solutions.

The Innovation Lab Mark aims to enhance the quality of government laboratories, embed a culture of innovation and institutional excellence, standardise laboratory operations in line with leading practices, and encourage the adoption of modern methodologies and tools.

It also seeks to strengthen cooperation and the exchange of knowledge and expertise among government entities, the private sector, and educational institutions, contributing to the development of effective solutions to challenges and the assessment of their impact to ensure continuous improvement.

According to its approved guide, the Mark is based on five main assessment areas: methodologies and tools; creativity and innovation; resources and enablers; cooperation and partnerships; and results and impact. These areas assess the quality of laboratory management, the availability of supporting resources and capabilities, and the effectiveness of laboratory outputs in developing policies and improving government services.

The Ajman Excellence Programme is responsible for developing the assessment framework, criteria, and tools, overseeing their implementation, and raising awareness of the requirements for obtaining the Mark. To qualify, laboratories must conduct actual innovation activities using clearly defined methodologies, provide documented evidence of implemented projects and their outcomes, and regularly measure performance using quantitative and qualitative indicators.

The Mark is awarded for a period of two years from the date of official accreditation. Upon expiry, laboratories undergo reassessment to verify their continued compliance with the standards and the achievement of tangible improvements. This ensures sustained development and reinforces the impact of innovation on the efficiency of government institutions and quality of life in the Emirate of Ajman.