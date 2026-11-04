Emirates Drug Establishment launches campaign in collaboration with five health authorities

DUBAI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has launched a pharmacovigilance campaign titled "Speak Up .. Stay Safe", in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Emirates Health Services, Dubai Health Authority, Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Sharjah Health Authority.

The campaign is part of the global MedSafetyWeek 2026 initiative, running from 2nd to 8th November, and aims to encourage the reporting of suspected side effects and strengthen coordination among health authorities to protect patients.

Now in its 11th edition, the global initiative is coordinated by the Uppsala Monitoring Centre in collaboration with medicines regulatory authorities, pharmacovigilance centres and international organisations worldwide.

Held under the theme "Side effects – Don't ignore them, report them!", this year's campaign highlights the importance of information provided by patients and healthcare professionals in monitoring medicine safety.

EDE said the campaign supports its role as a federal regulatory authority in coordinating national pharmacovigilance efforts, linking public awareness and reporting with scientific assessment and regulatory decision-making.

The programme includes virtual workshops for healthcare professionals on medicine safety monitoring, awareness sessions at the University of Sharjah and practical training for students on official reporting channels.

A virtual seminar for the pharmaceutical industry will also address companies' responsibilities and pharmacovigilance requirements.

EDE is also making its smart "EDE DAWA" tool available during the campaign, allowing the public to report suspected side effects of medical products.

Developed and approved in partnership with the Uppsala Monitoring Centre, the tool simplifies the submission of reports and their referral to specialists for assessment.

Dr Ruqaya Aqeel Al Bastaki, Acting Executive Director of the Medical Products Regulation Sector at EDE, said the campaign aims to strengthen the connection between public awareness, scientific monitoring and regulatory action.

She stressed that responsibility for medicine safety continues throughout a product's lifecycle, extending beyond its approval and introduction to the market.

Al Bastaki explained that reports of suspected side effects, assessed alongside other scientific evidence, help identify potential safety signals requiring further investigation and appropriate regulatory action.

She said effective pharmacovigilance depends on cooperation among regulatory authorities, healthcare professionals, the pharmaceutical industry, patients and caregivers.

Al Bastaki added that coordinated national efforts and clearly defined reporting channels would encourage participation and help make reporting a routine part of responsible medicine use.

The campaign follows EDE's approval last July of the "Guide to Controls, Conditions and Good Pharmacovigilance Practices for Pharmaceutical Products", under Decision No. 27 of 2026 issued by the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The guide establishes a national regulatory framework defining the responsibilities of relevant entities and requirements for monitoring safety information and managing risks associated with pharmaceutical products after marketing authorisation.

EDE urged patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals to report suspected side effects through its official channels to support public health and the safe use of medicines and medical products.