Emirates Villages Run Series attracts 4,000 participants, promotes community sport

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Villages Run Series 2026, organised by the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, attracted around 4,000 participants across its first four rounds, held from 10th to 31st October in four emirates. The series combine physical activity with the discovery of Emirati villages, strengthening community participation and supporting local economic activity.

The rounds took place in Qidfa in Fujairah, Lahbab in Dubai, Wadi Al Helo in Sharjah, and Falaj Al Mualla in Umm Al Qaiwain. Alongside the runners, the events drew more than 3,000 spectators of various ages, reflecting the series’ ability to bring communities together through an integrated sporting and community experience.

The rounds embodied the series’ slogan, “Discover Emirates Villages – One Run at a Time”, offering participants and visitors opportunities to explore the villages’ natural and cultural attractions, engage with residents, and discover local destinations, stories and experiences, strengthening community ties and supporting domestic tourism.

The accompanying activities also raised awareness of the UAE’s natural heritage and the importance of biodiversity conservation. The International Fund for Houbara Conservation participated with an educational pavilion that attracted visitors and introduced them to the houbara bustard, its place in the UAE’s natural heritage, and efforts to protect it for future generations.

The National Agricultural Centre also contributed to organising farmers’ markets alongside the races. These provided a platform to showcase and market UAE agricultural products, facilitate direct engagement between producers and the public, and highlight the quality of local produce and the skills of village residents. The markets strengthened the agricultural sector’s presence in community activities and supported its role in local economic development.

The Emirates Council for Balanced Development continues to provide an encouraging environment for participation across all segments of society and facilitate registration for the remaining rounds. These will take place in Masfout in Ajman on 14th November and Al Rams in Ras Al Khaimah on 28th November, before the series concludes in Al Shuwaib in Abu Dhabi on 5th December.

Now in its second consecutive year, the series continues to connect sport, community and local development, encouraging healthy lifestyles and regular physical activity while showcasing the attractions, opportunities and experiences offered by Emirati villages.